Education Minister Norma Foley has reaffirmed that the country’s schools will open in full at the end of August in a safe manner. And that they remain open.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 ‘s Morning Ireland radio program this morning, she said that everyone would return to school, as usual, at the end of the summer.

But on the same program, Deirdre MacDonald from the Association of Secondary Teachers, ASTI, said that there may not be enough time left to complete the plan, that it may be better if the students return according to their together, in groups. She said schools in September will be completely different places.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, yesterday confirmed that € 375m euro would be provided to reopen schools.

The announcement followed a cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle.

The Taoiseach stated that PPE equipment and resources would be provided as part of the plan.

An additional 1,000 teachers will be provided in the country’s post-primary schools.

Additional guidance counselors, additional supervisory counselors and additional psychologists will be provided.

Included in the plan will be € 75 million to ensure the implementation of social segregation in classrooms, Personal Protective equipment and hand hygiene equipment for schools as well as instructions on what to do in the event of a Covid case. -19.

All the country’s schools, 4,000 schools, have been closed since March 12 due to the coronary virus crisis.