Edge updates the interface of its extensions store: now it is easier to find the plugin we need

One of the advantages of an incalculable value, everything to say, that the new Microsoft Edge based on Chromium offers compared to the classic version or also called Legacy, is the possibility of having extensions with which to improve the functionality of the Microsoft browser.

Extensions that can be found by the dozens in the store accessible from the browser itself, taking into account that also, if they are scarce at any given time, we can always use those of Google Chrome, as it offers compatibility. And despite these improvements, from now on it will be easier to find extensions in Edge in the browser’s add-ons store.

A renewed interface

Microsoft is working to make it easier for users to find extensions in the Edge add-ons store has already started rolling out a revamped design in the store. An interface that seeks to be more friendly and accessible.

Now we will see a section dedicated to editor’s pick, similar to the one found in the Android and iOS app stores. And next to it another section destined to store the applications that are trending or the possibility of applying filters to search for extensions.

Along with these new sections, some of the existing ones are renamed and, for example, the “All extensions” section is renamed “Home”.

In short, it is about making you find the most suitable extensions for our team don’t suppose having to navigate blindly. A new design that is being rolled out bit by bit and is actually only accessible on Edge’s Canary Channel in version 84.0.505.0 or higher.