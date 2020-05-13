Wednesday, May 13, 2020
TechologyWindows
Updated:

Edge updates the interface of its extensions store: now it is easier to find the plugin we need

By Brian Adam
6
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

One of the advantages of an incalculable value, everything to say, that the new Microsoft Edge based on Chromium offers compared to the classic version or also called Legacy, is the possibility of having extensions with which to improve the functionality of the Microsoft browser.

Extensions that can be found by the dozens in the store accessible from the browser itself, taking into account that also, if they are scarce at any given time, we can always use those of Google Chrome, as it offers compatibility. And despite these improvements, from now on it will be easier to find extensions in Edge in the browser’s add-ons store.

A renewed interface

New Menu 2 Copy

Microsoft is working to make it easier for users to find extensions in the Edge add-ons store has already started rolling out a revamped design in the store. An interface that seeks to be more friendly and accessible.

Now we will see a section dedicated to editor’s pick, similar to the one found in the Android and iOS app stores. And next to it another section destined to store the applications that are trending or the possibility of applying filters to search for extensions.

Previous Menu

Along with these new sections, some of the existing ones are renamed and, for example, the “All extensions” section is renamed “Home”.

Copy version

In short, it is about making you find the most suitable extensions for our team don’t suppose having to navigate blindly. A new design that is being rolled out bit by bit and is actually only accessible on Edge’s Canary Channel in version 84.0.505.0 or higher.

More Articles Like This

Some indications are that Office for iPadOS will offer mouse and trackpad support before the end of 2020

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Many people think that sooner or later, the iPad and some of Apple's laptops will end up overlapping. In fact, two years ago with...
Read more

The latest Windows 10 hides a surprise: Microsoft has disabled Cortana’s activation command

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Cortana's future seems more uncertain now than ever, at least if we think of Cortana as an assistant to the use that competes in...
Read more

Microsoft Follows Its Route Plan With Windows 10 Update And Releases Build 19624 For Rapid Ring Insiders

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft has released a new Build with which continue to refine Windows 10 development ahead of the spring update which is more than imminent....
Read more

New hoax impersonates Apple identity

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Deception seeks to steal iCloud ID and users' financial data. ESET, a leading company in proactive threat detection, analyzes an old social engineering campaign that...
Read more

Has the time come for the new Edge? Microsoft Replaces Edge Legacy in Latest Windows 10 Build

Techology Brian Adam - 0
The Chromium-based Edge browser continues to pick up cruising speed. The continuous launching of betas within one of the three channels for tests available...
Read more

So you can know how long it takes to read a web or text in Chrome

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
We don't always have the time we would like to have and we tend to face topics and articles without thinking if we will...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Some indications are that Office for iPadOS will offer mouse and trackpad support before the end of 2020

Many people think that sooner or later, the iPad and some of Apple's laptops will end up overlapping. In...
Read more
Techology

The latest Windows 10 hides a surprise: Microsoft has disabled Cortana’s activation command

Brian Adam - 0
Cortana's future seems more uncertain now than ever, at least if we think of Cortana as an assistant to the use that competes in...
Read more
Techology

Microsoft Follows Its Route Plan With Windows 10 Update And Releases Build 19624 For Rapid Ring Insiders

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft has released a new Build with which continue to refine Windows 10 development ahead of the spring update which is more than imminent....
Read more
Techology

Edge updates the interface of its extensions store: now it is easier to find the plugin we need

Brian Adam - 0
One of the advantages of an incalculable value, everything to say, that the new Microsoft Edge based on Chromium offers compared to the classic...
Read more
Corona Virus

Panama: Government Coordinates United States Aid to Combat COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
The President of Panama requested support with ventilators, PCR tests and serological tests. The President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, reported that this Saturday...
Read more
Economy

2030 Agenda in the post-COVID-19 world demands more regional cooperation and integration

Brian Adam - 0
The Executive Secretary of ECLAC today headed an extraordinary meeting of the Community of Practice of the countries of Latin America that will present...
Read more
Economy

Panama announces roadmap for ‘the new normal’

Brian Adam - 0
The new normal will start next May 13. A government team and scientists presented what will be the guidelines designed to achieve the return to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY