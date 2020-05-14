         Edge Updates on Dev Channel: Collections Improvements and Warnings Coming When Downloading Potentially Dangerous Files

It’s time to talk, like every week and periodically, about an update within the Dev channel of the new Chromium-based Edge. Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 84.0.508.0, a version that can be downloaded within the Dev Channel, the next in the list of updates to the Canary Channel.

An update that offers, among other innovations, the possibility of adding more content to collections in the form of, for example, text notes or notices when we download files that can be dangerous. News that comes along with improvements and fixes that we now review.

New functions

Now adding text notes is allowed to specific items in a Collection.

to specific items in a Collection. Color can be changed of the general notes.

of the general notes. If a file can be dangerous, Edge will notify us before proceeding with the download.

Other improvements

Fixed an issue where running the bookmarks deduplicator could crash the browser.

Fixed an issue where deleting browsing data sometimes misses some items .

. Fixed an issue where the address bar on new tabs was sometimes populated with old search terms instead of being empty.

Fixed an issue whereby InPrivate windows sometimes crashed for users of Child Protection, although they should not be.

for users of Child Protection, although they should not be. Fixed a bug that caused credential requests to sometimes not show up.

Addresses an issue in which you add certain language packs to Windows was causing Edge spell checking to be disabled due to an error downloading the spell checking files.

was causing Edge spell checking to be disabled due to an error downloading the spell checking files. Fixed a bug that caused enabling extension sync sometimes causes extensions to no longer install from the Chrome web store because the settings to do so inadvertently are disabled.

Addresses an issue in which extensions that have been synced from one installation to another cannot sometimes be removed from the installation they were synchronized with.

Fixed a bug where “Read out loud” sometimes doesn’t stop when it should .

. Fixed an issue where the browser profile name was sometimes inconsistent between settings, profile button side menu etc.

Fixed a bug where searching for entries on the history management page sometimes it causes visual glitches on the page.

sometimes it causes visual glitches on the page. Fixes an issue where text notes in a Collection were sometimes deleted immediately after syncing or saved if they were empty.

Fixed a bug in macOS where the Touch Bar media debugger sometimes does not appear on pages that have media .

. Fixed an issue where toggling text spacing options in Immersive Reader while line focus mode is already active makes current focus area look messy.

Known issues

Eyelashes sometimes seem tight or too small, even when there are only a few. This is most often done by clicking on a link in a different program that opens a new tab in Edge, and can usually be solved by changing the size of the tab strip, for example, by changing the size of the window.

Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail that don’t load. This error is due to the fact that the main Kaspersky software is out of date and therefore it is fixed by making sure that the latest version is installed.

Some users are seeing favorites double after some previous fixes in that area. The most common way to trigger this is by installing the Edge stable channel and then logging in with an account that is already logged in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available. However, a duplication has also been seen when the deduplicator is run on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync their changes, therefore while we wait for some of the solutions they have made to come to Stable , make sure to leave a long time between deduplicator runs. We hope this improves now that version 81 is released to Stable.

After an initial fix recently, some users still experience Edge windows turning completely black. Opening the browser Task Manager (the keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and removing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.

Some users see “wobble” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Please note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge is muted in Windows Volume Mixer and when activated it is corrected. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

Remember that this version already shows the improvements that have previously been tested within the Canary Channel. You can now download the new Edge at this link on any of the channels on the platforms on which it is available. If you already have it installed, just go to preferences within the browser and check if you have any pending updates.