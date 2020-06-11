Edge updates again within the Dev Channel: translation improves with the arrival of new languages

As every week, Microsoft returns to launch the corresponding update for its brand new browser within the Insider Program. We talk about the Edge Channel, whose version 85.0.538.0 we can now download from the website along with the other two channels (Canary and Beta).

Build 85.0.538.0 released for Edge on the Dev Channel arrives with improvements in the translation process by adding new languages and with the classic and expected bug fixes already present in previous versions and performance improvements.

New functions

Are added new languages ​​compatible with the translation of page content.

of page content. Support has been added for the administration policy of TLS Cipher Suite Deny List . Updated Administrative Templates are expected later.

. Updated Administrative Templates are expected later. The administration policy of Win HTTP Proxy Resolver Enabled to control how Microsoft Edge interacts with Windows proxy resolution. Please note that this policy is already deprecated, and Administrative Templates will come later.

Performance improvements

Fixed a bug that caused when opening an InPrivate or Guest window , the browser could be blocked.

, the browser could be blocked. Fixed an issue that caused opening a PDF causes the error message when opening a PDF.

when opening a PDF. On Mac, the bug is fixed which caused that using the touch bar to play video sometimes blocked the web page.

which caused that using the touch bar to play video sometimes blocked the web page. Fixed a bug that caused a crash when using Collections .

. Fixed an issue that caused an error uninstalling a website installed as an app.

installed as an app. Fixed a bug that caused an error importing passwords from another browser.

Improvements in behaviour

Fixed an error with the mouse that sometimes made it disappear.

that sometimes made it disappear. Fixed an issue with Bluetooth audio that sometimes did not work with some speakers.

Fixed a bug on Mac which caused users who logged into the browser with professional or educational accounts, could experience errors with synchronization or browser login.

which caused users who logged into the browser with professional or educational accounts, could experience errors with synchronization or browser login. Also on Mac, a bug where the touch bar sometimes did not show the video controls required when playing multiple videos in a row.

required when playing multiple videos in a row. Fixed an issue that caused downloads sometimes did not appear on the “download management” page when Smartscreen actions are performed on downloaded files.

when Smartscreen actions are performed on downloaded files. Fixed a bug that caused the “…> Applications” menu to sometimes not list all installed or pinned websites.

Fixed a bug that caused the first running experience sometimes it will be displayed over and over again, without letting the browser be used.

Known bugs in this build

When clicking links through external applications while Edge is preparing to perform an update, loading these links may fail. The solution is to restart Edge to apply the update and wait for the solution next week.

Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail that don’t load. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is out of date and therefore it is fixed by making sure that the latest version is installed.

Some users are seeing bookmarks double after previous fixes in that area. The solution is to install the stable version of Edge and sign in with an account that is already signed in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available.

After an initial fix, some users still experience Edge windows turning completely black. Opening the browser Task Manager (the keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and removing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.

Some users see “wobble” behaviour when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Please note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behaviour, so if this behaviour is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge is muted in Windows Volume Mixer and when activated it is corrected. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

Remember that this version already shows the improvements that have previously been tested within the Canary Channel. You can now download the new Edge at this link on any of the channels on the platforms on which it is available. If you already have it installed, just go to preferences within the browser and check if you have any pending updates.

Track | Microsoft