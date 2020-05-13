Edge is updated on the Dev Channel: Microsoft’s browser improves security in the use of credit cards

Microsoft continues to release enhancements for its Chromium-based Edge browser. If a while ago we saw how the version that can be found on the Canary Channel began to have a new menu in the Extensions Store and we saw the improvements it offered, now it’s time to refer to another of the Edge channels.

This is the Dev channel of the Edge browser, which reaches build 84.0.502.0. A update that among other improvements allows improving Edge security by being able to add an additional authorization if you want to edit one of the saved cards or the addition of the Windows information protection to extend the Share function. And of course, there are also bug fixes and performance improvements.

New functions

Added option “do not show again” to the warning that appears when starting Edge with administrator privileges.

with administrator privileges. Added the ability to exit ink or highlight mode in PDF files pressing the Esc key on the keyboard.

pressing the Esc key on the keyboard. Added a new security layer to the Configuration section of saved payment cards , by requiring additional authorization before editing a saved card.

, by requiring additional authorization before editing a saved card. The Windows Information Protection ability to extend the Share function.

to extend the Share function. A new red highlighter PDF .

. Have been added Checkboxes to the entries on the Favorites and History administration pages.

to the entries on the Favorites and History administration pages. I know added new read-aloud voices.

Other improvements

Fixed an issue where all web pages and extensions were blocked immediately after loading.

Fixed an issue where video on certain websites like Netflix sometimes didn’t load correctly.

correctly. Fixes an issue where viewing certain configuration pages block the browser.

Addresses an issue in which right-clicking a highlighted part of a PDF crashes the browser.

Fixed a blocking when logging into the browser .

. Fixed a crash on macOS based computers .

. Addresses an issue where logging out of the browser and subsequent attempt to re-log in to the browser with the same email address failed.

Fixed an issue where the exporting a Collection to Excel or Word was failing for certain Collection names.

More fixes

Fixed an issue where Shy’s UI would open too fast when the mouse was near the top of the screen.

Fixed an issue where tooltip sometimes crashed on the screen even when the Edge window was no longer in the foreground.

on the screen even when the Edge window was no longer in the foreground. Fixes a bug where auto-complete pop-ups sometimes appear over website-generated pop-ups when typing in text fields on websites.

Fixed a bug where Comments dialogue box sometimes closes unexpectedly .

. Addresses an issue in which websites installed as apps are sometimes uninstalled.

Fixed a bug where subsequent web pages from the same site sometimes cannot be installed as applications once a page of a site is found.

as applications once a page of a site is found. Fixed a bug where the title bar for websites installed as apps were sometimes too short.

Fixes an issue with IE mode tabs where browser dialogues for logging into websites are sometimes hidden.

Fix a bug where IE mode tabs sometimes they were not enlarged correctly.

sometimes they were not enlarged correctly. Fixed a bug where videos sometimes seemed cut or too small in their frame.

Addresses an issue in which searching the Favorites admin page sometimes does not initially scroll the page to where the first entry is located.

Fixes an issue on macOS-based computers where media controls sometimes appear in the touch bar on web pages where there is no controllable media playback.

where media controls sometimes appear in the touch bar on web pages where there is no controllable media playback. Addresses an issue in which attempting to delete text when editing an item in a Collection would sometimes exit the edit unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue with the surf game where Time Trial mode sometimes doesn’t keep high scores.

where Time Trial mode sometimes doesn’t keep high scores. The Back button has been removed from certain websites installed as applications.

Known issues

Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail that don’t load. This error is due to the fact that the main Kaspersky software is out of date and therefore it is fixed by making sure that the latest version is installed.

Some users are seeing favourites double after some previous fixes in that area. The most common way to trigger this is by installing the Edge stable channel and then logging in with an account that is already logged in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available. However, a duplication has also been seen when the deduplicator is run on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync their changes, therefore while we wait for some of the solutions they have made to come to Stable, make sure to leave a long time between deduplicator runs. We hope this improves now that version 81 is released to Stable.

After an initial fix recently, some users still experience Edge windows turning completely black. Opening the browser Task Manager (the keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and removing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.

Some users see “wobble” behaviour when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Please note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behaviour, so if this behaviour is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge is muted in Windows Volume Mixer and when activated it is corrected. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

Remember that you can download the new Edge at this link on any of the channels on the platforms on which it is available. If you already have it installed, just go to preferences within the browser and check if you have any pending updates.