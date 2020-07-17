Edge is updated in the stable version: improvements come in PDF documents, in Collections or improved load times

The new Microsoft Edge has opted for Chromium as the engine instead of Edge HTML and the change has suited him very well. More and more users decide to give it a try to the Microsoft browser, either in the stable version or through one of the three development options that can be downloaded.

And now the stable version is the protagonist, which reaches version 84 and brings, in this way, a good part of the improvements that we have already seen in some of the development channels. Edge 84 (84.0.522.40) brings quite a few features affecting Collections, which offer improvements to PDF documents as well as accessibility improvements.

Collections, PDF documents and more

Starting with the “Collections”, these have seen improved performance and for example, exporting data from Collections to Excel is made easier. In addition, “Collections” receives a new note function that allows users to post notes directly on a page or place them separately in a Collection.

The use of the integrated PDF document reader is also improved. Now edited PDF files can be saved directly without creating a copy of the file. Also comes the + function “Read aloud”) (https://www.xatakawindows.com/aplicaciones-windows/asi-puedes-activar-lectura-voz-alta-documentos-pdf-edge-ultima-actualizacion) for files PDF, a feature inherited from Edge in the Legacy version. On the other hand, the immersive reader now supports translation. This is the complete list of improvements:

Edge 84 improvements

Improved download times for optimized site lists for Internet Explorer mode . Download delay for Internet Explorer mode site list has been reduced to 0 seconds (compared to a 60-second wait) in the absence of a cached site list.

. Download delay for Internet Explorer mode site list has been reduced to 0 seconds (compared to a 60-second wait) in the absence of a cached site list. Group policy support has been added for cases where Internet Explorer mode home page navigations should be delayed until the site list is downloaded.

for cases where Internet Explorer mode home page navigations should be delayed until the site list is downloaded. Microsoft Edge now allows users to log into the browser when “run as administrator” in Windows 10. This will help clients running Microsoft Edge on Windows server or in remote desktop and sandbox scenarios.

Microsoft Edge now offers full mouse compatibility when in full-screen mode. Now you can use the mouse to access tabs, the address bar and other items without having to leave full-screen mode.

when in full-screen mode. Now you can use the mouse to access tabs, the address bar and other items without having to leave full-screen mode. The online shopping process has been improved and now custom nicknames can be added to saved debit or credit cards to distinguish and differentiate credit cards when shopping online.

TLS / 1.0 and TLS / 1.1 are disabled by default. To help discover the affected sites, you can set the flag “edge: // flags / # display-legacy-its-warnings” for Microsoft Edge to show a non-secure “non-blocking” warning when loading pages that require legacy TLS protocols. This policy will remain available until at least Microsoft Edge version 88.

for Microsoft Edge to show a non-secure “non-blocking” warning when loading pages that require legacy TLS protocols. This policy will remain available until at least Microsoft Edge version 88. Collections enhancements and now allow you to add a note or comment to an item in a collection . Notes are grouped and remain attached to an item even if you classify the items in a collection. To test this new feature, right-click on an item and select “Add Note”.

. Notes are grouped and remain attached to an item even if you classify the items in a collection. To test this new feature, right-click on an item and select “Add Note”. In the Collections, you can change the background colour of the notes in the collections. You can use colour-coding to help you organize information and increase productivity.

in the collections. You can use colour-coding to help you organize information and increase productivity. There are notable performance improvements, which allow you to export collections to Excel in less time than previous versions of Microsoft Edge.

The storage access API. This API allows access to third-party storage in a third-party context when a user provides a direct intention to allow storage that would otherwise be blocked by the current browser settings.

As privacy becomes increasingly important to users, requests for tighter browser defaults and user acceptance settings, such as blocking all third-party storage access, are becoming more common. While these settings help improve privacy and block unwanted access by unknown or unreliable parties, they can have unwanted side effects, such as blocking access to content the user wants to see (for example, social media and media content. embedded).

The native file system API, which means that you can grant sites permissions to edit files or folders through the native file system API.

The Ability to read aloud for PDF It allows users to listen to PDF content while doing other tasks that may be important to them.

It allows users to listen to PDF content while doing other tasks that may be important to them. Editing PDF files has been improved . You can now save an edit made to a PDF to the file instead of saving a copy every time you edit the PDF.

. You can now save an edit made to a PDF to the file instead of saving a copy every time you edit the PDF. Microsoft Edge now enables translation in the immersive reader . When a user opens the Immersive Reader view, they get the option to translate the page into the desired language.

. When a user opens the Immersive Reader view, they get the option to translate the page into the desired language. DevTools supports customizing keyboard shortcuts to match your editor / IDE, which includes VS Code. For more details, see What’s New in DevTools (Microsoft Edge 84).

You can download the stable version of Edge from this link, choose to wait for it to download automatically or enter the section “Setting” inside Edge and tap on “About Microsoft Edge” to search for and download the update.

Track | Microsoft