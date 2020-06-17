Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsMicrosoftWindows
Updated:

Edge is updated in the Dev Channel: you can now selectively import data

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Kerry ‘free’ from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronavirus

A new case has not been detected in County Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi drops when we can have the Mi Smart Band 5

In the case of this new Xiaomi smart band, events are precipitating because, after an official presentation, it usually...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Two killed in a road accident in Meath

Two men - a man and a woman - were killed in a road accident in Meath today. The accident...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Yesterday we saw how Microsoft opted for the channel system to replace the classic ring system that had been used in the Windows Insider Program. The American company follows the tactic used with Edge and the trial versions to have access to the new functions that are coming.

AND this is how the latest update arrives at Edge within the Dev Channel, which has the number 85.0.545.0 and that brings new features such as the ability to import data from Edge legacy now that Microsoft has begun to replace it as well as the expected bug fixes and performance improvements.

New functions

Edge Legacy Copy
  • Edge now has the ability to import data from Edge Legacy.

Performance improvements

  • Fixed a bug that caused the open websites from shortcuts that had been pinned to the taskbar A blocked web page could be generated.
  • Fixed an issue where enter credit card information On web pages it can sometimes generate a block when the offer was shown to save the payment card information in the browser.
  • Fixes an issue for which to try adding items to a Collection sometimes blocks the web page.
  • Fixed crash when exporting a collection to Excel.
  • Fixed an issue where logging into the browser with a personal account can sometimes fail.
  • Fixed an issue where the trying to bookmark a web page while using it in Immersive Reader, may fail.
  • Addresses an issue in which an attempt to stream media to certain devices, such as Xbox, failed.
  • Fixed an issue whereby DolbyVision content was not playing correctly.
  • The bug that caused the removal of the Global Media Controls brand from Chromium has been fixed.
  • Addresses an issue that caused a checkbox to be removed that allowed to save a payment card stored in MS Pay in the local browser.
  • Fixed a bug where the PDF files with certain letters that were not in English did not read correctly with reading out loud.
  • Fixes an issue where PDF files with certain non-visible characters were not read correctly with reading Out.
  • Addresses an issue in which Edge autofill hint pop-ups sometimes cover pop-ups created by web sites that fill out forms.

Known bugs

  • When clicking links through external applications ** while Edge is preparing to perform an update ****, loading these links may fail. The solution is to restart Edge to apply the update and wait for the solution next week.
  • Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed sometimes ** can see web pages like Gmail that don’t load. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is out of date and therefore it is fixed by making sure that the latest version is installed.
  • Some users are seeing that favourites double after previous fixes in that area. The solution is to install the stable version of Edge and sign in with an account that is already signed in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available.
  • After an initial fix, some users still experience that Edge windows turn completely black. Opening the browser Task Manager (the keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and removing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.
  • Some users see “wobble” behaviour when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also gently scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Please note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behaviour, so if this behaviour is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag.
  • There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge is muted in Windows Volume Mixer and when activated it is corrected. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

Remember that this version already shows the improvements that have previously been tested within the Canary Channel. You can now download the new Edge at this link on any of the channels on the platforms on which it is available. If you already have it installed, just go to preferences within the browser and check if you have any pending updates.

Track | Microsoft

More Articles Like This

Outlook on iPhone is updated and you can now report spam, how?

Apps Brian Adam -
Statistics say it: Hackers and hackers that inhabit the online world have stopped sending malware in recent months to focus on phishing attacks. Those...
Read more

Mediaworld discounts of June 17: Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Panasonic TV on offer

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Like every day, they are renewed Mediaworld offers valid until 11.59 pm. Today on the list we find many smartphones and some televisions, but...
Read more

Google goes for it all: integrate Meet video conferencing in Gmail

Apps Brian Adam -
Apart from all the bad news that this year's coronavirus pandemic is leaving us, if we remember 2020 for anything (in terms of mobile...
Read more

How to read messages, listen to voice clips, see photos and WhatsApp status without the other person knowing

Apps Brian Adam -
Unless you have disabled read receipts, WhatsApp alerts the other person every time you read their messages, showing the double-check blue. However, there is...
Read more

LG 49WL95C-W, review: an ultra-wide monitor as big as ready to enjoy working

Computing Brian Adam -
Although they have gained enough traction in the gaming market, the ultra-wide monitors They have a large diagonal in the professional and office market,...
Read more

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Apps Brian Adam -
Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and video calls. After a somewhat...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY