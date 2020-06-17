Edge is updated in the Dev Channel: you can now selectively import data

Yesterday we saw how Microsoft opted for the channel system to replace the classic ring system that had been used in the Windows Insider Program. The American company follows the tactic used with Edge and the trial versions to have access to the new functions that are coming.

AND this is how the latest update arrives at Edge within the Dev Channel, which has the number 85.0.545.0 and that brings new features such as the ability to import data from Edge legacy now that Microsoft has begun to replace it as well as the expected bug fixes and performance improvements.

New functions

Edge now has the ability to import data from Edge Legacy.

Performance improvements

Fixed a bug that caused the open websites from shortcuts that had been pinned to the taskbar A blocked web page could be generated.

A blocked web page could be generated. Fixed an issue where enter credit card information On web pages it can sometimes generate a block when the offer was shown to save the payment card information in the browser.

On web pages it can sometimes generate a block when the offer was shown to save the payment card information in the browser. Fixes an issue for which to try adding items to a Collection sometimes blocks the web page .

. Fixed crash when exporting a collection to Excel.

Fixed an issue where logging into the browser with a personal account can sometimes fail.

Fixed an issue where the trying to bookmark a web page while using it in Immersive Reader , may fail.

, may fail. Addresses an issue in which an attempt to stream media to certain devices, such as Xbox, failed.

Fixed an issue whereby DolbyVision content was not playing correctly .

. The bug that caused the removal of the Global Media Controls brand from Chromium has been fixed.

Addresses an issue that caused a checkbox to be removed that allowed to save a payment card stored in MS Pay in the local browser.

that allowed to save a payment card stored in MS Pay in the local browser. Fixed a bug where the PDF files with certain letters that were not in English did not read correctly with reading out loud.

with reading out loud. Fixes an issue where PDF files with certain non-visible characters were not read correctly with reading Out.

Addresses an issue in which Edge autofill hint pop-ups sometimes cover pop-ups created by web sites that fill out forms.

Known bugs

When clicking links through external applications ** while Edge is preparing to perform an update ****, loading these links may fail. The solution is to restart Edge to apply the update and wait for the solution next week.

Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed sometimes ** can see web pages like Gmail that don’t load. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is out of date and therefore it is fixed by making sure that the latest version is installed.

Some users are seeing that favourites double after previous fixes in that area. The solution is to install the stable version of Edge and sign in with an account that is already signed in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available.

in that area. The solution is to install the stable version of Edge and sign in with an account that is already signed in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available. After an initial fix, some users still experience that Edge windows turn completely black . Opening the browser Task Manager (the keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and removing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.

. Opening the browser Task Manager (the keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and removing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. Some users see “wobble” behaviour when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also gently scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Please note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behaviour, so if this behaviour is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag.

when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also gently scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Please note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behaviour, so if this behaviour is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag. There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge is muted in Windows Volume Mixer and when activated it is corrected. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

Remember that this version already shows the improvements that have previously been tested within the Canary Channel. You can now download the new Edge at this link on any of the channels on the platforms on which it is available. If you already have it installed, just go to preferences within the browser and check if you have any pending updates.

