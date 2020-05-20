Edge is updated in the Dev Channel: quieter notifications, certificate improvements and more improvements now available

Microsoft continues to release updates for the new Edge. The Chromium-based engine has given a new boost to the Edge and this is noticeable when receiving daily updates in case of using the Canary Channel and weekly if we opt for the Dev Channel version.

And this is the one that just received a new update that brings Edge to build 84.0.516.1. Edge in the Dev Channel is updated and receives improvements such as the now quieter notifications, in the management of certificates or in the sending of multimedia content via Chromecast. In addition, the expected bug fixes and performance improvements could not be missing.

New functions

A new user interface has been added to help enable streaming media if users try to use it while it is disabled. For this it is necessary to use a ChromeCast device.

Support is added for quieter notifications. It is accessible in the path at "edge: // settings / content / notifications".

The user interface has been improved by choose a certificate that allows website authentication .

. A page of “Website Permission Settings” for when a website wants to access serial ports.

Performance improvements

Fixed a lock when typing in address bar .

. Fixed a crash when closing the browser.

Fixed an issue where opening an Application Guard window sometimes crashed the browser .

. Fixed an issue where IE mode doesn’t work or try to start IE as its own window instead of inside an Edge tab.

Fixed a problem where running Edge installer for the same version that is currently installed while the browser is open can cause problems with installation.

Fixed an issue where favorites sometimes didn't sync.

. Improved the reliability of the account image that appears correctly next to the menu icon for work and school accounts, especially after changing it.

Other improvements

Mouse operation has been changed so that it is at the top of the screen instead of just near it.

Fixed an issue where immersive reader toolbar was sometimes blank .

. Addresses an issue in which deletion of certain browsing data, such as passwords, sometimes does not sync with other devices until Edge is restarted.

Fixed an issue where password setup page is blank on Mac .

. The password autocomplete behavior has been modified to stop autocompleting passwords if there are multiple possible passwords. Instead, the correct password must be selected.

Addresses an issue in which passwords cannot be copied from Settings once they have been displayed.

Fixed an issue where clicking on the empty space of Downloads administration page scrolls up .

. Addresses an issue where clicking the empty space on the History or Favorites admin pages scrolls up.) (

Fixed an issue where spell checking sometimes marked all the words as misspelled when written in a language other than the underlying language of the operating system.

Improved foreign currency price detection when adding items to a Collection.

Addresses an issue where pasting content from a Collections text note with a colored background does not retain the background color where it is pasted.

Improved error messages when browser login fails.

Known issues

Eyelashes sometimes seem tight or too small, even when there are only a few. This is most often done by clicking on a link in a different program that opens a new tab in Edge, and can usually be solved by changing the size of the tab strip, for example, by changing the size of the window.

Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail that don’t load. This error is due to the fact that the main Kaspersky software is out of date and therefore it is fixed by making sure that the latest version is installed.

Some users are seeing favorites double after some previous fixes in that area. The most common way to trigger this is by installing the Edge stable channel and then logging in with an account that is already logged in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available. However, a duplication has also been seen when the deduplicator is run on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync their changes, therefore while we wait for some of the solutions they have made to come to Stable , make sure to leave a long time between deduplicator runs. We hope this improves now that version 81 is released to Stable.

After an initial fix recently, some users still experience Edge windows turning completely black. Opening the browser Task Manager (the keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and removing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.

Some users see “wobble” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Please note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge is muted in Windows Volume Mixer and when activated it is corrected. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

Remember that this version already shows the improvements that have previously been tested within the Canary Channel. You can now download the new Edge at this link on any of the channels on the platforms on which it is available. If you already have it installed, just go to preferences within the browser and check if you have any pending updates.

