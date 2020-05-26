Edge Immersive Reader is updated with a new feature: so you can access text translation

At the beginning of the year we saw how Edge reading was updated and improved by adding the Immersive Reader function. An improvement that makes it easier to read content on a web page by highlighting a text extracted from it to see it in the immersive reader. A tool that came with Edge version 81.0.394.0.

Several months have passed and Edge already has version 84.0.524.0. Edge Canary 84 is now available for download and among the improvements it provides, one related to the “Immersive Reader” stands out. Users can now translate the selected text on the page.

Make reading easier

The new feature is accessible to everyone who has the latest version of Edge installed on the Canary Channel. It is enough to access the web that interests us and open the “Immersive Reader” using the right button of the trackpad or mouse.