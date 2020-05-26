Edge Immersive Reader is updated with a new feature: so you can access text translation

At the beginning of the year we saw how Edge reading was updated and improved by adding the Immersive Reader function. An improvement that makes it easier to read content on a web page by highlighting a text extracted from it to see it in the immersive reader. A tool that came with Edge version 81.0.394.0.
Several months have passed and Edge already has version 84.0.524.0. Edge Canary 84 is now available for download and among the improvements it provides, one related to the “Immersive Reader” stands out. Users can now translate the selected text on the page.
Make reading easier
The new feature is accessible to everyone who has the latest version of Edge installed on the Canary Channel. It is enough to access the web that interests us and open the “Immersive Reader” using the right button of the trackpad or mouse.
We will see the “Immersive Reader” icon in the address bar and look for the “Reading Preferences” option, on which we will click to then select “Translate the whole page”.
A drop-down opens with different languages to which the text that we have selected on the screen can be translated.
Remember that Edge also has a function to “Read aloud” when selecting any text on a web page, the same as we could already do in reader mode.