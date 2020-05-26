Tech NewsAppsComputingWindows
Updated:

Edge Canary is updated: Only with Windows 10 2004

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The downloadable version of the new browser Edge inside the Canary Channel has received an update again And it does so the doors of the launch of the Windows 10 spring update and almost coinciding with the celebration of Build 2020.

This new version that can now be downloaded within the Canary Channel hides among other improvements an improvement relative to PWA applications. For those who do not know, these types of applications, known as progressive, come to be an improvement and evolution with respect to the traditional applications that we have reviewed in their day.

Only with Windows 10 2004

Pwa 2

With the update that Microsoft Edge has received in the (Canary Channel) (https://www.xatakawindows.com/aplicaciones-windows/nuevo-edge-basado-chromium-se-actualiza-frecuecuently-canal-canary-asi-puedes -know-what-version-you use9, the browser gets an indicator to enable the new PWA experience, an option that is disabled by default but whose enablement is very simple and requires, of course, having already installed version 2004 of Windows 10.

Simply use the “flags” menu within the browser, typing “edge: // flags” in the search bar. Once inside we look for the option “web app-identity-proxy”, something that we can also do directly by typing the path “edge: // flags / # edge-web app-identity-proxy”.

With this improvement Installed web applications are allowed to have the appearance of today’s Windows aesthetic for better integration with the operating system shell. In this way, new functions can be enabled such as customization of the title bar, shortcuts …

In addition, from the “Advanced options” section, the user will also have the possibility to end or reset or uninstall a PWA application.

Pwa

It is an improvement that must reach the stable version of Microsoft Edge, although it must first go through the Dev and Beta Channel.

More Articles Like This

The Samsung Galaxy A41 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam - 0
The renewal of the Samsung Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A40s came a couple of months ago, and it is now when it...
Read more

Minecraft Dungeons, analysis: a missed opportunity

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We analyze in depth Minecraft Dungeons, the arrival of the saga to a new genre. Execution fails by failing to make simplicity a virtue. Minecraft...
Read more

Interview with Giampiero Savorelli of HP, from the lockdown to the notebook market

Computing Brian Adam - 0
We interviewed Giampiero Savorelli, HP's Personal Systems Southern Europe Category Director, who told us about the notebook market. Italy is now emerging from the most...
Read more

Bionic eye project realized: capable of seeing in the dark and at greater distances

Ai News Brian Adam - 0
It might sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists claims to have created a project bionic eye that could overcome the sensitivity...
Read more

NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

Editor's Pick Brian Adam - 0
On May 20, two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before the long-awaited test flight...
Read more

MediaWorld, watch out for Samsung Days: Galaxy A20e for 30 euros less

Android Brian Adam - 0
After the interesting discount linked to Samsung's QLED TV, MediaWorld offers return to point to the South Korean company. In particular, it Samsung Galaxy...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

Edge Canary is updated: Only with Windows 10 2004

The downloadable version of the new browser Edge inside the Canary Channel has received an update again And it...
Read more
Latest news

Leaving Cert students able to register to get measured Leaving Certificate marks from this morning

Brian Adam - 0
Leaving Certificate Students can register online from this morning if they want to get measured marks. Students will be able to register until 10...
Read more
Latest news

How to find possible habitable exoplanets? Thanks to the color of their surfaces

Brian Adam - 0
To assist experts in the search for habitable exoplanets, Cornell astronomers developed a practical model which they call "environmental color decoder". In a nutshell,...
Read more
Community

Bathing water quality at beaches around the country is improving says Environmental Protection Agency

Brian Adam - 0
Bathing water quality at beaches around the country continues to improve, says a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency. The report states that over...
Read more
Community

The number of patients with Covid 19 in the country’s Hospitals is declining

Brian Adam - 0
The latest figures show that the number of patients with Covid 19 in the country's hospitals is declining. Overnight there were 501 people with the...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy A41 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
The renewal of the Samsung Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A40s came a couple of months ago, and it is now when it...
Read more
Latest news

Talks begin again this morning in a bid to form a new Government

Brian Adam - 0
Talks between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are resumed this morning in an attempt to form a new Government. It is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY