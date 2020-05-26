Edge Canary is updated: Only with Windows 10 2004

The downloadable version of the new browser Edge inside the Canary Channel has received an update again And it does so the doors of the launch of the Windows 10 spring update and almost coinciding with the celebration of Build 2020.

This new version that can now be downloaded within the Canary Channel hides among other improvements an improvement relative to PWA applications. For those who do not know, these types of applications, known as progressive, come to be an improvement and evolution with respect to the traditional applications that we have reviewed in their day.

Only with Windows 10 2004

With the update that Microsoft Edge has received in the (Canary Channel) (https://www.xatakawindows.com/aplicaciones-windows/nuevo-edge-basado-chromium-se-actualiza-frecuecuently-canal-canary-asi-puedes -know-what-version-you use9, the browser gets an indicator to enable the new PWA experience, an option that is disabled by default but whose enablement is very simple and requires, of course, having already installed version 2004 of Windows 10.

Simply use the “flags” menu within the browser, typing “edge: // flags” in the search bar. Once inside we look for the option “web app-identity-proxy”, something that we can also do directly by typing the path “edge: // flags / # edge-web app-identity-proxy”.

With this improvement Installed web applications are allowed to have the appearance of today’s Windows aesthetic for better integration with the operating system shell. In this way, new functions can be enabled such as customization of the title bar, shortcuts …

In addition, from the “Advanced options” section, the user will also have the possibility to end or reset or uninstall a PWA application.

It is an improvement that must reach the stable version of Microsoft Edge, although it must first go through the Dev and Beta Channel.