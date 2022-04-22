Ed Sheeran’s Croke Park gigs: Stage times, ticket access and everything else you need to know

Ed Sheeran will take to the stage at 8pm for his Croke Park gigs this Saturday and Sunday.

However, organisers are encouraging ticket-holders to arrive at the stadium early to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the opening acts.

The Shape Of You singer starts his slew of Irish gigs this week as he will play to an intimate crowd in Whelans tonight and will then perform in Vicar Street tomorrow.

Tickets are still available for the British singers Croke Park dates this weekend, with tickets starting at €70 and going up to €98.15.

As the stadium has a capacity of over 80,000, An Garda Síochána said a comprehensive policing plan has been put in place to provide a safe environment for concertgoers and minimise disruption the residents.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 4pm on April 23 and 24 and Ed Sheeran will take to the stage at 8pm.

Tony McGuinness, head of stadium operations and events at Croke Park, said he is delighted that this weekend will see the first full capacity concert since 2019.

“Arrive early and soak up the atmosphere,” he said, encouraging people to enjoy themselves but to also “respect the area as if it is your own.”

Who are the supporting acts?

There will be two supporting acts on the night including one of our own, Limerick-based rapper Denise Chaila.

British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will also take to the stage before Ed Sheeran.

Can I bring a bag?

Aiken Promotions, the organisers of the event, have reminded people that no bags in excess of A4 size will be allowed into the stadium.

“Another thing we would like people to recognise is this is an outdoor event so come prepared, we can’t zoom in on the weather forecast yet were still a little bit far out,” they added.

Can I collect my ticket there?

No, tickets are digital-only for both dates in Croke Park so concert-goers are being reminded to have their phones fully charged as there is no ticket collection available.

Can I use a ticket that I didn’t buy?

If a friend or family member bought your ticket, you can still use it. They just need to go onto Ticketmaster.ie and switch over the details to your name.

How do I get to Croke Park?

People going to the gigs are being strongly encouraged to take public transport as there will be very limited car park spaces available.

There are a number of ways to get to Drumcondra from Dublin City Centre.

It’s best to avoid driving as parking would be difficult to get and traffic should be expected.

The train station is your best bet to avoid traffic and it’s located just beside Centra on the Drumcondra road and just a few minutes’ walk from the stadium.

The Drumcondra station is on the Maynooth line so it serves plenty of stops, including Connolly station.

For buses, the 1, 13, 16, 33, and 41 all stop on the Drumcondra road.

Superintendent Martin Mooney has advised those who do plan on using their own vehicle to park in city-centre car parks.

“I am asking patrons to plan your journey in advance and use public transport,” he said.

“There will be additional darts, commuter routes, Dublin bus and for those who will attend using their own vehicle please use city car parks, Id ask that you check the closing times.

“There is one car park in the vicinity close to O’Connell’s school but it fills up very fast so you sould take it that there’s no parking in the vicinity.”

He is advising private coaches to use the designated coach stop at Collins Avenue, which is a 2.8km walk to the stadium.

“There is no drop and go in or around Croke park, there is no coach parking facility in Mount Joy square, coach parking has been provided at a facility in Collins Avenue next to Whitehall St Colmcilles GAA ground.

“Coaches and buses should travel on the M50 down onto the N1 and into Collins Avenue.”

Superintendent Mooney has stressed that there will be significant traffic bans around the stadium this Saturday and Sunday, so residents should make sure to pick up their parking passes from Fitzwilliam garda station.

“On the morning of from 7am there will be no parking cones on the main road and the side roads,” he said.

“We will accommodate residents and people that have businesses within our cordon up until 2.30pm and then after that it will be just residents.

“From 10.15pm no vehicles will be allowed inside our cordon except for emergency vehicles.

“There is still a number of residents out there who haven’t collected their 2022 vehicle pass, I’d ask that residents who haven’t collected it go to Fitzwilliam St Garda Station and bring some form of photo ID and a utility bill to prove your address and you will get three passes.

“It will be easier for us and for them when it comes to our cordon.”

Can I hang around the stadium beforehand?

Gardaí are strongly encouraging the public not to congregate around the stadium, especially at the Croke Park Hotel as it will disrupt the flow of pedestrian traffic.

“We all know that Croke Park is built in a residential area so we ask people to be mindful and respectful to the residents and that they act in an appropriate manner,” Superintendent Mooney said.

“Issues such as illegal parking, antisocial behaviour, drinking, urinating, and littering will be dealt with by a Fixed Payment Notice.

“There is zero tolerance for that. Be very mindful, treat people how you would like to be treated, or your families.”

What entrance do I go to?

There are a few different entrances into Croke Park so make sure to check your ticket for which one you’ve to go to, they are all colour-coded.

There are usually plenty of stewards around who can also direct you to the right one.

