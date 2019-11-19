Ed Byrne Confirms 2020 Nationwide Tour

ED BYRNEIf I’m Honest…Nationwide Irish Tour Confirmed. Ed will embark on a nationwide Irish tour in October 2020.

Following his biggest ever tour last year and another sell-out Fringe run this August, one of Ireland’s finest observational comics embarks on an even bigger brand-new tour!

Ed Byrne is back with his new stand-up show If I’m Honest…

Ed will embark on a nationwide Irish tour in October 2020. Tickets from €30 go on sale this Friday 15th November at 9.00 am from Ticketmaster and venue box offices. (Additional charges may apply in certain circumstances when using cards or local ticket agent).

Ed Byrne If I’m Honest Nationwide Irish Tour 2020

Join Ed Byrne as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children.

A TV household name, Ed has been seen on pretty much every TV programme in the UK including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo (Host), The One Show, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay and most recently QI and The Pilgrimage.

Ed Byrne If I’m Honest. Nationwide Irish Tour 2020

An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny 4th October

Hawkswell, Sligo 7th October

Town Hall Theatre, Galway 9th October

Glor, Ennis 11th October

Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick 13th October

Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny 14th October

Cork Opera House 15th October

INEC, Killarney 16th October

Olympia Theatre, Dublin 17th October

Tickets On Sale This Friday 15 November at 9.00 am From Venue Box Offices From Ticketmaster: In person: From Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide By Telephone (24 Hour): 0818 719 300 Book On-Line: www.ticketmaster.ie For More Information Please Contact James Cunningham at Cunningham Public Relations and Marketing Tel. (01) 5354042, Mobile (086) 2495332