The Cabinet will meet in Dublin Castle.

The new Government will focus on the economic stimulus package that is set to unveil next month.

It will seek to restart the economy by providing funding specifically to retail, leisure and tourism sectors.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said today that the wage subsidy scheme is one of the big ticket items that will be fine with the July initiative.

The meeting takes place amid criticism from some Fianna Fáil members in the west of Ireland, with the Government Chief Whip.

Dara Calleary told the Midwest Radio he was aware of the anger felt by people in the West of Ireland.

But he said he would make the most of the position he has.