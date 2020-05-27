HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Economic activities resume in Dubai

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Most businesses will be open in Dubai from tomorrow, but there will be no compromise on strict security precautions. (Photo: Internet)

Dubai: Following a meeting of the Dubai High Committee for Management Crisis and Accidents chaired by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the government has announced that most businesses in Dubai will be open from tomorrow, May 27, but with "strict security precautions." Tactics will not be compromised.

According to the website Al-Arabiya.net, these precautions will require all people to wear face masks in business centers and public places, while in public places people must be at least two meters away from each other. ۔ With these precautions, business activities will be able to continue from 6 am to 11 pm.

The Dubai government includes wholesale, retail and retail stores, educational and training institutions, children's training centers, sports academies, indoor gyms, fitness clubs, cinemas and various commercial and recreational venues and activities.

It should be noted that the epidemic of corona virus in the United Arab Emirates is gradually coming under control. So far, 30,307 people have been infected with the corona virus, of which more than half, or 15,657, have fully recovered.

The number of deaths from the corona virus in the UAE so far is 248, which is 25 per million, or 0.0025% of the population.

