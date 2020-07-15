Ecobonus: here are five electric cars to buy for less than 15,000 Euros

The Revival Decree of the Italian Government, which contains all the post-lockdown economic measures, also includes an eco-bonus which, based on the requirements met, allows you to make excellent deals on the purchase of electric, hybrid, petrol or diesel Euro 6 cars. In this news, we focus above all on electric.

Scrapping a car with 10 years of life, and by choosing a 100% electric car it is, in fact, possible to obtain 10,000 Euros of incentives, of which 8,000 Euros are state and 2,000 Euros from the dealer. The opportunity is therefore very delicious, that’s why we have chosen five electric cars to buy for less than 15 thousand Euros using the 2020 eco-bonus.

Let’s start with the new Renault Zoe, which in the Life version it has a price of 25.900 Euros which can become 15,900 Euros with the Ecobonus. It is one of the best-selling electric cars of the Old Continent, capable of guaranteeing an autonomy of 395 Km on a single charge, and which includes the 9.3-inch Easy Link display for viewing content and accessing all travel information.

After the success achieved by the classic version, Volkswagen has launched the new e-Up, characterized by a 61 kW and 83 hp electric motor. The starting price for the basic model is 23.750 euros, which thanks to the Ecobonus they become 13,750 Euros, as long as you meet the requirements we mentioned above.

Also interesting is the Smart proposal, which with the Smart EQ Fortwo has launched a new city car model, but with zero emissions. The price, in this case, is 25 thousand Euros, but thanks to the Ecobonus it is possible to take it home for 15 thousand Euros.

We cannot fail to mention the Skoda CITIGO iV, which includes a 61 kW engine with 60 Ah lithium-ion battery, capable of guaranteeing 260 km on a single charge. The list price is 22.300 Euros, which become 12.300 Euros with the state incentive.

We close this rundown with the new SEAT Mii Electric based on the 61kW / 83 HP engine. The battery is 32.3 kWh and according to the data released by the manufacturer, it guarantees up to 260Km of autonomy on a mixed circuit, which becomes 358 in the city.