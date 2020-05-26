ECB warns of risk of euro zone explosion

The institution's semi-annual report on financial stability released Tuesday issued a serious warning.

By AFP

Fears of an outbreak in the euro area are re-emerging with the increase in public debt in most countries to cope with the impact of the coronavirus, the European Central Bank warned on Tuesday.

Once the crisis is over, "in the medium term, we have to pay attention to budgetary sustainability in the different countries, as well as the quality of public finances," Luis De Guindos, vice president of the European entity, told the press. "We believe it will be a crucial element," he added.

The institution's semi-annual report on financial stability released Tuesday issued a serious warning.

If the measures taken at national or European level "were deemed insufficient to preserve the viability of the debt" in some countries, it would further increase the "market assessment of the risk of redenomination", that is, the exit of the euro from the countries affected and the return to its devalued national currency.

And is that the levels of indebtedness due to the coronavirus crisis and the fiscal measures adopted to alleviate it will increase between 7% and 22% in 2020, explains the institution.

This will increase the ratio of public debt to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the region from 86% in 2019 to close to 103% in 2020.

Italy's debt will be around 160% of GDP, 120% in Spain and France and Germany's will approach 80%, according to ECB projections.

What threatens to "resurface concerns" about some super-borrowed countries, de Guindos acknowledged.

In normal time, the eurozone has imposed a debt ceiling of 60% of GDP. This rule, which is contained in the European Stability Pact, was suspended due to the pandemic.

– The ECB at the helm –

The ECB does not question these support plans and acknowledges that without them, "the economic cost and the impact on the market (…) would probably have been harder."

But now, “the only way to avoid a risk of leaving the euro for a country while promoting debt is to keep sovereign debt rates as low as possible and the ECB seems determined to guarantee it at all costs. ”Says Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz, contacted by AFP.

For two months, the monetary institute has brought out its heavy artillery in the face of the pandemic. It has decided to increase purchases of public debt and launch a pandemic emergency plan for more than 1 billion euros in 2020 alone.

The new fears that the debt market in the euro area will tighten is a way to "place here and there small pebbles on the road to strengthening" of his young emergency plan, adds Ludovic Subran.

The Board of Governors meets on Thursday.

– "Unsustainable trajectory" –

The ECB has so far managed to calm the markets, but a longer-than-expected economic contraction in the euro zone could lead to an "unsustainable trajectory for indebted countries," the institution warns in this report.

Furthermore, countries may have difficulties financing in the markets "if investors consider that the viability of (their) public debt has deteriorated" and demand higher interest rates.

The ECB hopes that the budget response "will come not only from national authorities but also from pan-European authorities," according to De Guindos.

The European Commission will propose on Wednesday a recovery plan that could reach 1 trillion euros (1.1 trillion dollars) to overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Nonetheless, the negotiations are predicting to be difficult among Europeans: France and Germany defend their project to prevent Italian and Spanish public debt rates from soaring, protecting those countries with a European loan system, while four countries -including Austria and the Netherlands – are hostile to the mutual debt.