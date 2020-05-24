Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
Updated:

eBay: discount on the 65 Samsung QLED QE65Q85RATXZT TV

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

eBay: discount on Samsung QLED QE65Q85RATXZT 65 'TV

New discount on Samsung QLED TVs. This time we move to eBay, where a retailer with very positive feedback offers a very attractive price reduction on a TV of the Q85R range, with a diagonal of 65 inches.

The model is the QE65Q85RATXZT, precisely with QLED 4K Ultra HD panel, which can be brought home at 1,199.99 Euros, a good price compared to those offered by other retailers and the 1,629 Euros from the manufacturer’s price list. The promotion is from Yeppon, a shop that has 99% positive feedback, which allows you to pay with PayPal and debit and credit cards from the Maestro, Mastercard, and Visa circuits. Postepay is also supported.

Yeppon also accepts returns within 30 days, with free refund but shipping costs paid by the buyer.

The TV is part of the 2019 lineup of the Korean manufacturer or, and is based on the Quantum 4K processor which, through the use of artificial intelligence, optimizes images and performance in real time based on viewing conditions and contents. There is also the Direct Full Array 8K, to improve the backlight, while the Ultra Viewing Angle makes viewing contents optimal from every angle, even if you look at it from the side.

More Articles Like This

Specimen collection for an asteroid has been postponed due to coronavirus

Tech News Brian Adam - 0
NASA OSIRIS-REx's mission was to recover rock samples from the asteroid Bennu in August. Unfortunately, however, the mission team decided to delay the maneuver...
Read more

New world record for internet speed: 44.2 Tbps reached Australia

Communication Brian Adam - 0
A group of Australian researchers registered the new world record in download for a fiber optic internet connection: 44.2 Terabit per second which, as...
Read more

Changing human DNA to colonize Mars: is it science fiction?

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Between biological difficulties and possible eugenic projects, colonization of Mars may not be so easy.   The first manned missions to Mars, scheduled for around 2030,...
Read more

Oppo Find X2 Pro Review: power to sell, recharge and top screen

Android Brian Adam - 0
Oppo has created a top of the range complete with everything, powerful and with an exceptional fast charge, for a smartphone with practically no...
Read more

Mediaworld: 1000 Euro discount on a 65 "Samsung QLED TV

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
As we had the opportunity to report a few days ago, Mediaworld launched the Samsung Days, which will expire on May 25 and allow...
Read more

More smartwatches and less smartphones: the new market that knows no crisis

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam - 0
The Coronavirus, which has penalized many technological sectors, does not seem to have influenced the increasingly high diffusion of smartwatches.   The technological world is coming...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

eBay: discount on the 65 Samsung QLED QE65Q85RATXZT TV

New discount on Samsung QLED TVs. This time we move to eBay, where a retailer with very positive feedback...
Read more
Tech News

Specimen collection for an asteroid has been postponed due to coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
NASA OSIRIS-REx's mission was to recover rock samples from the asteroid Bennu in August. Unfortunately, however, the mission team decided to delay the maneuver...
Read more
Communication

New world record for internet speed: 44.2 Tbps reached Australia

Brian Adam - 0
A group of Australian researchers registered the new world record in download for a fiber optic internet connection: 44.2 Terabit per second which, as...
Read more
Latest news

Changing human DNA to colonize Mars: is it science fiction?

Brian Adam - 0
Between biological difficulties and possible eugenic projects, colonization of Mars may not be so easy.   The first manned missions to Mars, scheduled for around 2030,...
Read more
Android

Oppo Find X2 Pro Review: power to sell, recharge and top screen

Brian Adam - 0
Oppo has created a top of the range complete with everything, powerful and with an exceptional fast charge, for a smartphone with practically no...
Read more
Electronics

Mediaworld: 1000 Euro discount on a 65 "Samsung QLED TV

Brian Adam - 0
As we had the opportunity to report a few days ago, Mediaworld launched the Samsung Days, which will expire on May 25 and allow...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

More smartwatches and less smartphones: the new market that knows no crisis

Brian Adam - 0
The Coronavirus, which has penalized many technological sectors, does not seem to have influenced the increasingly high diffusion of smartwatches.   The technological world is coming...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY