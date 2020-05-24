eBay: discount on the 65 Samsung QLED QE65Q85RATXZT TV

New discount on Samsung QLED TVs. This time we move to eBay, where a retailer with very positive feedback offers a very attractive price reduction on a TV of the Q85R range, with a diagonal of 65 inches.

The model is the QE65Q85RATXZT, precisely with QLED 4K Ultra HD panel, which can be brought home at 1,199.99 Euros, a good price compared to those offered by other retailers and the 1,629 Euros from the manufacturer’s price list. The promotion is from Yeppon, a shop that has 99% positive feedback, which allows you to pay with PayPal and debit and credit cards from the Maestro, Mastercard, and Visa circuits. Postepay is also supported.

Yeppon also accepts returns within 30 days, with free refund but shipping costs paid by the buyer.

The TV is part of the 2019 lineup of the Korean manufacturer or, and is based on the Quantum 4K processor which, through the use of artificial intelligence, optimizes images and performance in real time based on viewing conditions and contents. There is also the Direct Full Array 8K, to improve the backlight, while the Ultra Viewing Angle makes viewing contents optimal from every angle, even if you look at it from the side.