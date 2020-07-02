eBay celebrates the return of Serie A with discounts of up to 60% on TV and soundbar

On the occasion of the return of Serie A, eBay has launched a new promotion that allows you to enjoy discounts of up to 60% on TV and soundbar, with free shipping. In the list, we also find dongles like the NOW TV Stick with a month of sport, but let’s see what’s interesting.

Among the televisions, LG’s 55B9 OLED, with 55-inch OLED screen it can be purchased for 999 Euros and is sold by a retailer who has 96.7% positive feedback, therefore also reliable. In discount we also find the Samsung UE50TU7172 50-inch Ultra HD 4K LED, which is proposed at 349.90 Euros. TCL offers the 65-inch 65EC780 at 843.99 Euros, for a saving of 155 Euros compared to the previous price of 998 Euros. On the Philips front, the 70-inch 70PUS7304 instead goes to 799 Euros, 33% less from the list price of 1,199 Euros. As for Sony, however, the 75XG8096 75-inch Ultra HD 4K it is available at 1,191.99 Euros.

Moving on to the soundbars, the Samsung HW-R450 2.1ch it is available for 155.99 euros, while the soundbar + subwoofer kit HW-R550 also from Samsung goes up to 149 euros. Also interesting is HWK355 at 131.99 Euros.

Finally, the Now TV Stick with a month of Sport can be purchased for 29.99 Euros.