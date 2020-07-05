Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
eBay: 350 Euro discount on the Panasonic TX-65GX700E 65 "Ultra HD 4K TV

By Brian Adam
eBay: 350 Euro discount on the Panasonic TX-65GX700E 65 'Ultra HD 4K TV

Interesting discount offered by an eBay reseller on a Panasonic LED TV, with a 65-inch diagonal. Monclick Italia, this is the name, allows you to save 350 Euros compared to the list price.

The TV in question is the TX-65GX700E 65-inch Ultra HD 4K HDR, which can be purchased for 649 Euros, 350 Euros less than the 999 Euros listed, for a saving of 35%.

The datasheet also includes support for HDR 10, HLG and HDR10 + technologies and also includes the TV tuner. There are also three HDMI ports and an integrated 20W dual speaker.

Monclick accepts payments through PayPal, Maestro, Visa, Mastercard, PostePay and bank transfers, and guarantees free home delivery estimated between 15 and 20 July. It is also possible to make the return within 14 days, with return costs, however, to be paid by the buyer. In the fact sheet, we read that availability is limited and more than 72% of the units have already been sold.

It is also possible to add the one-year guarantee extension through Allianz Assistance at the price of 17,70 Euros. The seller has 97.2% positive feedback on over 198 thousand reviews. We don’t know how long the promotion will be available though.

