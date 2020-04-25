Easily calculate the distance you can walk with your children

After more than 40 days confined at home, and after too many dimes and diretes on how we can go out on the street for a walk with our children under the age of 14, all the details have finally been revealed, which are basically a list of conditions that we will have to respect scrupulously, in principle, to avoid infections, and later, so that we do not get a fine.

Thus, from April 26 it will be possible to go outside to take a walk with the youngest and one of the limitations that we will have is that, we can do it for a maximum of one hour and a maximum kilometer away from our house. Everything that happens from those meters, the same costs us a little displeasure in the form of an economic sanction.

Easily calculate that distance

Since the fixed distance is one kilometer, the easiest way to see all the allowed walking area is draw a circle on a virtual map that offers us, at a glance, how far these limits reach. Hence, it is necessary to resort to a tool that you have on the internet and that with Chrome will be very easy to fix.

How to calculate a kilometer around our house.

Is about a web called CalcMaps and that it has an option to draw circles of the size that suits us on any part of a world map. In this case we are talking about 1,000 meters, that is, one kilometer. Well, to calculate it, you just have to access the URL that we leave you here above and search your house on the map. Once achieved, you must click on the menu option that we indicate with the arrow on the left.

How to calculate a kilometer around our house.

Then you must place the cursor on our house and, without releasing, drag in the direction we marked on the bottom screen, until the card you see next to the mouse points out that maximum kilometer up to which we can walk. Once the circle is already the size we need, you just have to take a screenshot to take it on your mobile, or simply trace a route of adjacent streets to go with your children.

In addition to that maximum kilometer, remember that we must also respect the safety distances every time we cross other people along the way and, very importantly, do not play with friends while the limitations for the coronavirus are not lifted. We hope to see you soon.