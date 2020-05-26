Latest newsTop Stories
Earthquake tremors during live televised interview with New Zealand PM

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Earthquake tremors shook doors and walls during the interview, Photo: Video Grab

Wellington: The New Zealand Prime Minister’s interview was being broadcast live on television when a sudden earthquake shook the region, but Jacinda Arden kept her emotions under control, proving she was a strong-willed woman.

According to the International News Agency, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden was giving an interview on a video call in the Parliament building in Wellington when suddenly a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the door and the wall which was clearly visible in the video.

The Kiwi Prime Minister looked satisfied, looked at the roof and smiled and said that he had just felt the tremors, we are all fine here and I am not under a swinging light but I am in a safe place.

When the video of the New Zealand Prime Minister went viral on social networking sites, users could not help but applaud Jacinda Arden’s courage and strong nerves. Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s government’s response to the martyrdom of 50 worshipers in an attack on Christchurch mosques has become known around the world.

His government did well during the Coronavirus epidemic, and New Zealand became the first country after China to completely defeat the Coronavirus. Similarly, last year, he surprised everyone by enclosing a long series of government measures in a 60-second video.

