Eamon Ryan says that promoting Catherine's name as a leadership candidate is not a problem for him.

The leader of the Green Party says he talks to Catherine Martin every day, and she has no reason to be apologetic.

If she promoted her soul, he said, that would be extremely healthy and not something that would split them.

This is something they have discussed over the years, he said, and the emphasis should be on getting the public to do from the slack they are, rather than the leader of a Green Party.

Eamon Ryan confirmed that if he were made a leader, he would work with Catherine Martin, and the opposite was true.

Last week's letter from councilors was not surprising, but he did not know about it in advance, he said.

The leader of the Green Party told the Today Show on RTÉ that the party's approach to climate change would not work until the divide between city and rural life has disappeared.

He has spent most of his last four years talking to communities all over Ireland, he said, and he is convinced that the changes to be made are a huge opportunity for both the countryside and the city.

There's no one who can't do it, Ryan said, but he's willing to be active as long as he has something to offer.