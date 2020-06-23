Éamon Ó Cuív celebrates 70 years and a long life in politics today

Fianna Fáil TD, Éamon Ó Cuív, is celebrating his birthday today having reached seventy years. He spoke to Nuacht.ie about the highlights of his political career to date

You would think that Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív, grandson of one of the great twentieth century Irish politicians and founder of Fianna Fáil, Éamon de Valera, would have an easy way into politics.

But it's not what it seems.

In 1985 Ó Cuív lost out on a seat on Galway County Council because, in his opinion, he did "insufficient work" and did not receive "enough votes".

“But I learned my lesson.

“In 1987, I ran for the convention and did a lot of work for that and I was chosen as a candidate in the general election. Although unsuccessful, it was assumed that I had won a good vote in the general election for a new starter in a sparsely populated area.

"I was working every night in the co-op all that time and I kept working."

Éamon Ó Cuív grew up in Blackrock in Dublin and came to Corr na Móna in 1974 as a co-operative manager. In 1976, he was invited to join the local Fianna Fáil association and was appointed chairman of the association, which he had "no appointment" with.

“I went to the meeting and was there to hear what was going on. But I was appointed in my chair and I wasn't even shaved.

"I was subsequently elected secretary of the district council and worked up through the party in that way."

Ó Cuív ran in the general election in 1989 but lost to the Dáil seat by 127 votes.

He was subsequently elected to the Seanad and was successful in winning a Dáil seat in 1992 and has been TD for the Galway West constituency ever since.

"I live on the outskirts of the constituency, where there is a very small population but what has always stood out to me is that the people of this place since I started have been very loyal to me and have given me so much support, as a much larger community subsequently introduced me, especially throughout Connemara. ”

Ó Cuív said that his work as Minister for Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs is his greatest source of pride in his political life.

“Even to this day, many of the schemes I have set up have shown my hand. In terms of the islands, I think I have always made the biggest change in physical facilities on the islands. Then I really focused on services.

"I did a lot of work in terms of the Irish language, the language assistant scheme, one small example of what I did."

Ó Cuív was Minister of State for the Gaeltacht from 1997-200 and Senior Minister for the Gaeltacht from 2002-2010. The 20-year Strategy for the Irish Language, the Official Languages ​​Act, the appointment of a Language Commissioner for the Irish language and the achievement of European status for the Irish language were his responsibility, but some would also say that there are many opportunities to be released downstream as well. had lots of money to spend.

“There were many other things I would like to do but there is a limit to what you can do no matter how much work you do. If you are serious about doing a job there will be twice as much work you can do. ”

Although he would like to have a senior minister for the Gaeltacht in the next government, he says he has doubts that someone will be appointed to that role but that he is "hopeful" that there will be another in the future.

As for his regrets, he says his "biggest disappointment" is that the government he was involved in did not see all banks fail in 2008.

“We didn't expect AIB, Bank of Ireland and banks worldwide to fail. Although I was not directly responsible for that as a minister, when you are on the government board we are all responsible for everything. ”

Ó Cuív has been outspoken in the past week in opposition to the new coalition in his view that would be the first nail in Fianna Fáil's coffin.

In a letter he sent to party members last week he claimed that Fianna Fáil's high political standing in this country over many years reflects the public's respect for the work of the party, but that an alternative now under way.

"The results of opinion polls for some time – about 14% – highlight the danger posed by the party and I believe this will get worse if we are in this proposed coalition," he said.

According to him, the coalition would speed up the end of the party and create a system where there are two big parties in the country again but Fianna Fáil would not be one of them.

He believes that Fianna Fáil could "play an important role in creating a fair and equitable society in the future", which would be "based on the principles of constitutional republicanism of peace"

"If we continue as I am, I am concerned that the party will end up as a major party in Ireland and that would hurt me greatly."

But Ó Cuív says the biggest fight left in his political career is to protect the rural community as much as possible.

"There is a fight to save the country's rural population from the constant attack on them and their livelihood. That challenge is more acute in the Gaeltacht. We see the case of Rathcairn this week, ”said TD TD Éamon Ó Cuív.