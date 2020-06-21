Tech NewsGaming
EA Play Live: So you can see the event that will speak about FIFA 21 and more

By Brian Adam
At the Electronic Arts digital event, they will present some news from the house.

A week ago Sony presented the titles that will accompany the new PS5. In addition, he revealed what his new generation console will look like. And now the time has come for Electronic Arts, the developer of renowned and popular games such as FIFA, Battlefield, Mass Effect, among others, to demonstrate what is new for this year.

The virtual event and annual, which usually takes place next to E3 – which was cancelled due to the pandemic -, on this occasion, EA Play 2020 will take place only online. What is expected in the transmission? What has been discussed is the first brushstrokes of what will be FIFA 21. In addition, information about the new title of Star Wars.

On the other hand, Apex Legends fans await news of the game, and likewise, there is talk of a possible remastering of the Mass Effect trilogy. The North American firm has the high bar ad portal of the new generation of consoles that promise much more performance so that developers and designers can create works never seen before.

The last edition of EA Play lasted three hours, so in this edition, there could be a lot of news to discover. So you can see the important conference so you don’t miss any details. These are the stream channels of the event that starts at 6 pm Colombian time:

 

