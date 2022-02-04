€590,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine seized at Cork checkpoint

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED approximately €590,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Co Cork.

They arrested a man and seized the car he was driving following a stop and search operation in Mitchelstown this afternoon.

The man, who is aged in late 40s, was taken to Fermoy Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí attached to the Fermoy Roads Policing Unit had been conducting a checkpoint when they stopped the car for road traffic offences at around 2.20pm.

The driver, a man aged in his late 40s, was arrested and the car was seized.

A search of the car was carried out resulting in the discovery of approximately €380,000 of cannabis and €210,000 of cocaine, both subject to analysis.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.