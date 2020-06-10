The Government has announced that € 75 million is to be made available to ensure that childcare centers do not have to charge higher fees in the future because of the coronary virus crisis.

€ 18 million of this funding will be made available to children's centers that plan to reopen by the end of July or August.

A further grant of € 14.2 million will be available to assist centers in improving sanitary facilities and playgrounds in the light of the public health advice for Covid-19.

The pay subsidy scheme for children's centers will continue until the end of August and will cost € 32.8 million.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone said that these grants will allow the owners of centers such as hygiene products and learning resources to buy, and refresher staff training.

Childminders have previously stated that without such financial support many centers would not be able to reopen.