€ 600,000 provided to help Gaeltacht companies undertake online trading

An additional € 600,000 has been provided by the Government to Údarás na Gaeltachta to help companies conduct their business online.

The Government has provided a total of € 14.6 million under the Online Trade Voucher Scheme. The scheme provides up to € 2,500 to small companies to help them carry out online trading.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys and Communications Minister Richard Bruton announced the additional funding and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Seán Kyne welcomed the news that a portion of it would go to Údarás na Gaeltachta for distribution to Gaeltacht companies.

Senator Seán Kyne said that Údarás na Gaeltachta's client companies had shown that they could rely on online trading to survive the pandemic.

Kyne said the funding would help Gaeltacht businesses "during these challenging times for the global economy".