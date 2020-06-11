Customs have received approximately € 6.2 million worth of illegal drugs at Dublin Port.

These are 93 kilograms of herbal cannabis, valued at € 1.9 million, and 62 kilograms of cocaine, worth € 4.3 million.

The drug deal was discovered when a lorry trailer arriving from Rotterdam in the Netherlands was searched.

An x-ray scanner was removed during the search and Robbie's sniffer dog also helped.

Robbie, the dog of a customs dog

The drugs were hidden in hot water cylinders.

Gardaí arrested a lorry driver from the North and the lorry and trailer were taken by customs.