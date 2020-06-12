The Government has announced support measures of € 50 million for beef farmers to try to alleviate some of the difficulties they are experiencing as a result of the crown virus crisis.

Farmers who have their cows ready to be slaughtered at the slaughterhouse are especially difficult.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced that the funding announced today will come from the Exchequer and will come from the European Union. It is said that this will make the administration of the scheme less rigid.

The Minister said that he is well aware that the beef sector has been badly hit by the health crisis and that the rural economy as a whole is suffering as well.

United Farmers' President Tim Cullinan welcomed the support policies and said he would be meeting with Department of Agriculture officials in the magazine to discuss the details.

Farmers' choice is to receive direct payment, he said.