€ 5 million fund provided to Gaeltacht companies affected by Covid-19

By Brian Adam
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Senator Seán Kyne, announced today that Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies would have access to a certain share of the Enterprise Maintenance Fund

€ 5 million fund provided to Gaeltacht companies affected by Covid-19

The Government has provided € 5 million in funding to Gaeltacht companies affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Senator Seán Kyne, announced today that Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies would have access to funding under the Enterprise Promotion Fund.

The € 180 million fund is available to State agencies with enterprise responsibilities under the fund launched by the Department of Enterprise, Business and Innovation in conjunction with the European Commission.

The fund is aimed at companies whose business has been affected by COVID-19 and has at least ten employees. The bodies need to be viable.

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Senator Seán Kyne, said he hopes that this funding will meet the demand of companies in the Gaeltacht at present.

"I am pleased to confirm that Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies can access the full range of supports under the Enterprise Promotion Fund through the Authority, which operates in conjunction with nationally administered Enterprise Ireland," said Senator Kyne .

"This € 5 million is expected to be the start to meet the current demand from the Authority's client companies and will be considered as it continues."

Mícheál Ó hEanaigh, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, welcomed the funding and said that the Authority had been working "diligently" over the past few months to support Gaeltacht companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This announcement demonstrates the positive impact on the Gaeltacht arising from the cooperation between ourselves and Enterprise Ireland, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Department of Enterprise, Business and Innovation," said Ó hEanaigh.

Minister of State Seán Kyne urged small businesses throughout the Gaeltacht to apply for the Start-up Grant, a scheme under which the Government has provided € 250 million through the Local Authorities to assist small businesses opening again.

