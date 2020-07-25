Latest news
€ 5 billion economic stimulus plan launched

By Brian Adam
‘July Jobs Stimulus 2020’ states that € 40 million will be provided in a ‘range of initiatives’ related to heritage, arts, tourism and the Gaeltacht

€ 5 billion economic stimulus plan launched

The Government has launched its € 5 billion economic stimulus plan.

The plan, ‘July Jobs Stimulus 2020’, states that € 40 million will be provided as capital investment “in a range of heritage, arts, tourism and Gaeltacht related initiatives” but other than that there is no specific reference to any expenditure more on the Gaeltacht.

The funding for Gaeltacht courses is mentioned under ‘Investment in Communities and Job’ in the plan where € 500 million is pledged “to accelerate capital works across a wide range of areas”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said government departments were already embarking on the 50 policies in the plan to boost the economic crisis hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the plan was “unprecedented” policies because we have reached an “unprecedented” era.

“We are now in a position to plan for the road ahead. It is our heart’s desire to work with the people of Ireland, ”said the Taoiseach.

He said there was “no family, community or business in this country that has not been affected by this virus”.

“This stimulus package sets out a clear and urgent agenda. It’s a way to help this country recover in a way that benefits all parts of it. ”

Under the incentive plan the VAT rate will be reduced from 23% to 21% for six months.

€ 450 million is pledged to support businesses.

The plan provides additional assistance, costing between € 18 million and € 20 million, to people buying their first home. Currently 5% of the price of the house or € 20,000 is the maximum amount a person receives but that grant is being increased to 10% of the value of the house or € 30,000.

€ 100 million is to be set aside for a retraining and upskilling program which aims to help 47,500 people who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19.

Under the plan, pandemic unemployment payments will continue until April next year although no new applications will be accepted from September 2020.

From 17 September, recipients of this payment will be transferred to the normal social welfare allowance.

There will be three rates of allowance – the new maximum rate of € 300 per week, the middle rate of € 250 per week, and the basic rate of € 203 per week, the normal unemployment allowance.

A ‘scheme at home voucher’ will be available under a new scheme to encourage the tourism and hospitality business and attract locals to spend a holiday in their own country.

The holidaymaker will be able to claim a tax refund of € 125 if they spend up to € 625 on accommodation, food and non-alcoholic beverages. The plan also includes low cost loans and additional grants to help businesses get back to work.

The Government states that the aim of this plan is to protect and create employment.

