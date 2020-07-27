Latest news
Updated:

€ 375 million plan for full opening of schools launched

By Brian Adam
Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that everyone in society will have a ‘role’ in keeping the 4,000 schools in the State open

€ 375 million plan for full opening of schools launched

The Government has published its € 375 million plan for the full opening of schools at the end of next month.

Launching the plan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that everyone in society will have a “role” in keeping schools open.

Education Minister Norma Foley said all primary classrooms would be seen as a “bulb” and that pupils would be divided into “in-class pods” to reduce the risk of outbreaks. In the event of a case of the disease, a whole class may have to self-isolated. Schools will have isolation centers, where a pupil can be tested if necessary.

Under the plan, Roadmap to full return to school, school refurbishment work will be carried out to enable the implementation of social exclusion. € 75 million has been set aside for this work which aims to ensure that social exclusion – one meter – can be applied. € 53 million needs to be spent on employing additional teachers to reduce the number of pupils in classes.

€ 70 million is being provided to replace teachers who are unable to work due to vulnerability. € 41.2m will be provided to increase the number of substitute teachers.

Over 1,000 additional teaching posts will be available in post-primary schools. An additional 120 guidance counselors are promised. There will be 360 ​​new jobs in the most difficult post – primary schools to reopen.

€ 52 million is being provided for cleaning and hygiene and all schools will be cleaned every day. Personal protective equipment will be provided and hygiene products also available for schools.

It will not be mandatory for students or teachers to wear masks but teachers and older post – primary students will have the option to do so where it is considered difficult to implement social exclusion. Post-primary students will be required to stay one meter apart and two meters where possible.

Social exclusion will not apply to the youngest pupils in primary schools – from junior infants to second class. Older primary school pupils will be placed in small groups or ‘pods’ of six whose boards are meters apart.

Additional teachers will be provided and more psychologists and guidance counselors will also be available to help students adjust to the new approach.

Schools have been closed since March 12 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

