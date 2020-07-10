€ 340,000 available for young Irish language storytellers and Gaeltacht apprentices

A scheme to support the Irish audiovisual industry and a scheme to support people in the Gaeltacht interested in apprenticeships was announced today

Two new schemes to support the youth of the Gaeltacht and the Irish language community have been announced today, a scheme to support young Irish language storytellers and a scheme to support Gaeltacht apprentices.

The 'New Generation' scheme was launched at the Galway Film Fleadh today with the aim of creating new Irish language content aimed at young people.

This scheme is a partnership between TG4, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, the Northern Ireland Screen Irish Language Broadcast Fund and Údarás na Gaeltachta and is also supported by Skillnet Media Network.

Under this initiative, a commission fund of € 240,000 will be made available to develop new directors, producers and writers in the Irish audiovisual industry.

These people will be mentored by production companies in Ireland and the content created on TG4's platforms will be shown first online.

Innovative Irish language content aimed at developing the 16-34 age group, it is said.

Údarás na Gaeltachta also announced support of approximately € 100,000 for an Apprenticeship Scholarship Scheme, which gives Gaeltacht applicants the opportunity to learn a new skill or trade or retrain and gain an apprenticeship qualification recognized by the Apprenticeship Council.

There are a wide range of 55 different apprenticeships in 12 different sectors identified by SOLAS. This scheme will give Gaeltacht people the opportunity to undertake this training as part of the Scholarship Scheme offered by Údarás na Gaeltachta. Scholarships are worth over € 2,000 each.

The apprenticeship scheme covers traditional trades – plumbing, carpentry, mechanics and electrical – as well as a wider area of ​​innovation – engineering, biopharmaceutical, computing, accounting and the like.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Irish Language and Sport Dara Calleary welcomed the announcement of the scheme.

"This is a very beneficial scheme for the Gaeltacht community especially at the moment when they are under the COVID-19 pandemic," said the Minister of State. "Up to 50 candidates have the opportunity to take on a new challenge and build on their existing skills."

Apply for the Údarás na Gaeltachta 2020 Apprenticeship Scholarships Scheme until 17 August 2020.