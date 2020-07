Gardaí have found € 2.5 million worth of drugs in a Dublin home.

The drugs were found during a search carried out in the Kingswood area yesterday. Drugs found included, cannabis, ecstasy, ketamine, MDMA and Xanax.

Gardaí raided the house as part of Tara's campaign aimed at reducing the number of people lost to drugs.

Gardaí have not yet arrested anyone in relation to the drugs found.