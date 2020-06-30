Representatives from small and medium-sized enterprises are to speak at a special Oireachtas committee hearing today about the challenges they face and most of the social restrictions associated with Covid-19 disease have now been eased.

SMEs are calling for a € 15 billion bailout package for the sector. They want € 6 billion of that immediately because of the big financial difficulties, they say.

Representatives from the hospitality sector will also be making their own case today.

The Dáil will meet again at the National Conference Center in Dublin today when some government departments will vote on excess spending in light of the crown virus crisis.

Expenditure on the Department of Health is estimated to be over € 19.8 billion this year. This is an increase of € 5 billion on the budget set for health.

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation will have spent over € 1.4 billion, an increase of € 400 million. This extra money is due to the supports being given to businesses during the health crisis.