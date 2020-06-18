They have now handed over almost € 10 million won by a family in Kerry to the National Lottery two months ago.

The family was unable to get the winning money until now due to social restrictions associated with Covid-19.

They bought the winning ticket at Tigh Daly's Supervalu shop in Killarney.

The pot of gold was € 9,772,175, the highest amount ever won in Kerry.

The family said the ticket was spent in a bag and they didn't know they had won the grand prize until a week after the draw.

They said they are still not sure what to do with the amputation.