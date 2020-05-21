The Government has so far spent € 1.048 billion on the wage subsidy scheme, from Exchequer monies to the amount lost in income tax.

Deputy Secretary-General in the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan today announced at a press event that 55,500 employers have registered for the scheme and 473,500 workers have received at least one payment.

The temporary scheme was set up to assist employers whose businesses have been hit hard by the crown virus crisis. The State pays up to 85% of workers' wages in certain circumstances as long as they are not let go by the employer.

However, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil said that this country cannot borrow money at a low rate of interest for a certain act and book.

He said that the State's debts are constantly increasing and that they will have to be repaid in new ways in the future.