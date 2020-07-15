Latest newsTop Stories
During the flight, the passengers took out their umbrellas

By Brian Adam
Central air conditioning system malfunctioned, water was constantly dripping, Photo: Video Grab

Moscow: During the flight in Russia, drops of water suddenly rained down on the plane and it felt as if it was raining on which some passengers even took out an umbrella.

According to the international news agency, the plane of the Russian airline was going to the Black Sea with the passengers when suddenly water drops started falling from the roof of the plane and they were falling as fast as if it was raining. Some passengers pulled out umbrellas to protect themselves from the water, while others allowed themselves to get wet so they could enjoy the rain.

A passenger on the plane made a video of this unique scene and went viral on social media in which it can be seen that water is dripping rapidly from the roof of the plane and the passengers are getting wet in it.

The airline issued a statement after investigating the incident, saying that the water dripping from the roof was not rain but water was dripping from the plane's central air-conditioning system when it was not working properly.

