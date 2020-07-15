During the flight, the passengers took out their umbrellas

Moscow: During the flight in Russia, drops of water suddenly rained down on the plane and it felt as if it was raining on which some passengers even took out an umbrella.

According to the international news agency, the plane of the Russian airline was going to the Black Sea with the passengers when suddenly water drops started falling from the roof of the plane and they were falling as fast as if it was raining. Some passengers pulled out umbrellas to protect themselves from the water, while others allowed themselves to get wet so they could enjoy the rain.

Volo interno russo #Chabarovsk-Sochi della Rossiya Airlines The passage is a state of costliness and the use of ombrellas for the recipes of the goccioloni d'qua, parrebbe per un guasto all'aria condizionata Ora sotto inchiesta No vi lamentate dei train italianipic.twitter.com/HKB1ab66rd – #POLiticamenteScorretto🎹FR © (olPolScorr) July 11, 2020

A passenger on the plane made a video of this unique scene and went viral on social media in which it can be seen that water is dripping rapidly from the roof of the plane and the passengers are getting wet in it.

The airline issued a statement after investigating the incident, saying that the water dripping from the roof was not rain but water was dripping from the plane's central air-conditioning system when it was not working properly.