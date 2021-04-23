Dublin’s grandfather admits’ all hell broke loose ‘in 55-year-old search for Liberties’ childhood sweetheart

A Dublin grandfather has admitted that “all hell has broken loose” since posting a post on social media looking for his childhood sweetheart.

Gerry Malone is on a quest to find his love, ‘Catherine from The Liberties’, just 55 years after they were torn apart.

He has issued a public apology for not buying her a Christmas present in 1966, but said it was only because he didn’t have the extra money to do so.

Romantic Romeo wants to revive his life after coming out of cancer and has been impressed by the response to his post on social media.

He told Newstalk: “It was a simple question I asked: does anyone know of a Catherine? I don’t want to give his middle name obviously from the Liberties area – Patrick Street / Nicholas Street.

“All hell broke loose. In 20 minutes, I had over 900 responses. And it just kept growing and growing and growing for two days. It was a whirlwind.”

He added: “I don’t know how to put it. I was 15 but it was love, no doubt. I have never felt it since.”

Although Gerry is confident that Catherine knows about the call and the arrangements being made, in Taylor Swift’s words, they will never, never, never be together again.

He said, “It’s not about me going back to Catherine, it’s about apologizing to Catherine.”