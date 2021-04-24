Dublin’s Best Cocktails: Nine Delicious Pubs and Bars Born for Rum

In recent years, progressive bars around the world have moved away from typical drink menus to explore quirky concepts like cocktails including Long Island Iced Tea, Martini, and Tequila Sunrise.

Each of the sips is accompanied by a story that probably includes many nights of delicious joy.

Here’s a quick rundown of where you can let your evening begin and jot down some of your favorite drinks in Dublin.

The ivy house

The cozy traditional bar is a perfect place for a pint before a game at Croker or a drink to relax after lectures at St. Pat’s College, DCU. The pub has a variety of 25 draft beers, cocktails, wines, whiskeys and Scotch.

There is a heated indoor beer garden in the rear and free Wi-Fi is also available for those of you who want to take your experience to the next level on social media.

They also host a variety of events throughout the year, from art exhibits to live music, so you can get cozy by the fireplace with a real pint.

Alfie

This trendy and trendy place has a menu of Irish and international cuisine. And with a very nice bar upstairs, and good food and value for money make Alfie a winner.

The bar with glitter balls and chandeliers does a quick cocktail trade. And during life before the pandemic, they had a DJ playing the cheesiest tunes on Fridays and Saturdays to keep you young and keep the party from going down the drain.







Luigi malones

Luigi offers a variety of legendary cocktails, the Temple Bar venue behind the Central Bank.

It also has a variety of foods available to line the stomach, such as Irish steaks, Italian pizzas and pastas, Spanish fajitas, Portuguese espetadas, American buffalo wings.

Peruke and Periwig

Peruke and Periwig is a unique and memorable dining and drinking experience in Dublin. They have created truly unique cocktails that were inspired by music of all genres and tastes.

So if you want to Rye me to River or want to go to Roe-ing on the River, Peruke and Periwig think Nothing Camparis for you.









Sam’s Bar

The Dawson Street Bar offers elegant surroundings with a friendly atmosphere and welcoming staff. And being located on Dublin’s iconic ‘Umbrella Street’, it’s the perfect place to get some quaint Instagrams.

They have a fantastic selection of modern and new drinks and always keep it fresh and innovative. Sam’s Bar teaches the art of making them in classes and always makes sure that enthusiasts and patrons alike experience the artful way of making their unique cocktails.







The Bath Pub

This trendy suburban pub is located next to the Aviva Stadium, it is the ideal place for a drink before games once the egg hunters are able to welcome fans to the stadium.

This quirky pub serves cocktails in jam jars and also has a menu of pizzas and burgers, the perfect meal before a big game.







Pygmalion

PYG is a typical place for feminine cocktails. Its elegant setting offers a world of cuisine with a focus on Mediterranean, modern European and tapas dishes.

But if you’re looking for a bargain, they buy one get one free with pizzas, and more importantly, the same deal goes for their delicious cocktails.

From their Tropicalya, Ber Acrylicious to The Activist, they have a menu full of options.

From McGowan

This iconic Phibsboro pub is one of Dublin’s most popular and fun-filled pubs and party restaurants.

The pub has been offering a takeaway and home delivery service during the pandemic, and drinking its cocktails brings back the taste of normalcy.

We miss Thursday nights at McGowan’s and hopefully we will be able to experience the sparkling party atmosphere and fabulous nightclub vibes in a normal setting very soon.







Sinnott’s Bar

Sinnott’s is a popular venue for live sports, friendly banter, good beer, and most importantly, cheap, delicious cocktails.

The bar is located off Grafton Street and is a short walk from beautiful St. Stephen’s Green.

In normal times you could come in and watch a game while enjoying a cheeky cocktail, and they even had nights where two cocktails were only € 8. And during the times of COVID they have been selling take out food, pints and cocktails.

