Dublin traffic LIVE: Part of M50 closed following crash as foggy weather causes chaos for drivers

Update 10am: Due to a road traffic collision M8 Southbound between J3 and J5 is closed. Diversions are in place. See Live Blog for further info

A busy south Dublin road was closed overnight as Gardai and emergency services dealt with a three car collision.

The Canal Road at Rathmines Road Lower was shut off with traffic diverted off the canal following the incident which took place just after midnight.

Thankfully, Gardai confirmed to Dublin Live that nobody was injured in the incident and the road has since reopened this morning.

Elsewhere, there are reports of a collision on the M1 Southbound between J7 Julianstown and J6 Balbriggan blocking the hard shoulder and right lane.

There is also reports of an incident on Finglas Rd Inbound by Glasnevin Cemetery blocking the Inbound lane with traffic passing using the bus lane.

Also, the M50 Port Tunnel is still jammed and will add a minimum of at least a half hour to your journey.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on all things traffic and travel in our Live Blog below.