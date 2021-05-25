Dublin siblings used to call ‘N word, G word or poop face’ during racial abuse at school

The children of abuse activist Christine Buckley have revealed that they were regularly called the N word while growing up.

Mixed-race brothers Darragh and Conor Buckley said they experienced racism in the Dublin of the 1980s, but their mother prided them on being different.

The brothers tell their story in RTE’s The Talk, which is published to coincide with the anniversary of George Floyd’s assassination in the United States.

Darragh told Dublin Live that despite the horrific abuse, their mother gave them the confidence to be proud of who they were.

He said: “My mom always reminded us that everyone was different and that the world would be very boring if that was not the case.









“She would have gone through ten times more racism growing up. It made her a stronger person.

“When the term racism is used, most have an association with the Ku Klux Klan, where people go out of their way to be racist.

“I don’t think Ireland has such a big problem in this regard, but I think we have a serious problem with unconscious biases and prejudices against minorities.

“We have a lot of work to do in that ascending battle.”

Activist Christine grew up in the famous Goldenbridge Industrial School and devoted her adult years to helping other survivors of institutions.

Darragh said that he and his brother received horrible names at school.

He said, “I remember in elementary school it became quite common for people to call you stupid names like the N word or the G word or poop face or that sort of thing.

“I remember Mom picking us up from school, I remember our classmates laughing, things like that.

“If I picked you up, you didn’t have to be paranoid, if Mom picked you up, you’re paranoid that the kids will start thinking of another name for you the next day.”

Conor added, “You definitely wanted dad to pick you up because he’s simpler, he looked like everyone else and he just blends in.







“I remember telling Dad recently that we were playing a soccer game, under 11 or under 12, this guy in midfield kept saying the N word and spitting at me.

“I told Dad about this: his memory of things that happened in childhood is not very good. I told him and told him that you probably don’t remember, but he said ‘yeah, I remember. “I could not believe it. It was probably the only time I had tears in the field. He said ‘I really didn’t know what to do.’

You can watch The Talk in RTE Player.