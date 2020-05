It was confirmed this morning that the Dublin Marathon has been canceled due to the coronary virus crisis.

The race was due to take place on Sunday 25 October.

About 25,000 people were to take part in the marathon and organizers said they will all be allowed to run the race next year.

If people do not wish to accept this offer, they are told, the full fee will be refunded to them.

Marathon director Jim Aughney said the decision to cancel the race was made to protect public health.