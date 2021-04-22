Dublin airport travel upgrade as overseas holidays might be possible in summer with an EU travel certificate

Holidays abroad could become a possibility thanks to a new EU-wide travel certificate.

The digital green certificate, which is expected to go live in June, could allow people who have been vaccinated to travel within the 27 EU countries later this summer.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the new certificates will be “Ireland’s return ticket to travel abroad and restart our aviation sector.”

But he added that if the vaccination schedule and testing accelerate in mid-summer, by late summer travel abroad could become a possibility.

Last night, the Tanaiste said that June is “too early” for fully vaccinated Irishmen hoping to travel abroad for the summer holidays.

Leo Varadkar echoed Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who stated that although the EU’s green passport will be operational in June, the Irish will be urged not to book flights.

However, Coveney said there is “good news on the horizon” for non-essential travel in the coming months.

Coveney said yesterday that the European Commission’s green passport scheme will be a data and IT system that will allow people to be in a database that would confirm that they have been fully vaccinated and are therefore in a category different risk.

The cabinet will meet next week and reveal its plan to ease restrictions during May, June and July.