Drug Dealer Simulator Review: Create your own empire like in Breaking Bad

Pssst … hey you! Yes, just you. Come here, approach slowly, good at it: calmly. Do you want some right? Yes, yes you have just the face of someone in abstinence! But what do you understand, hey? For whom you took us … we are talking about something else, we peddle reviews here! Legal, clean, and always ready for those who feel the extreme need. This time we talk about Drug Dealer Simulator, title that came out practically out of nowhere but was able to climb steeply Steam sales rankings in a few days. The game, you may have guessed from the name, aims to transform us from small penniless pushers to threatening and powerful Heisenbergs, all filled with the promise to do it in the most realistic way possible.

Given the boom in sales and streams, which brought the title developed by the tiny independent studio into the spotlight Byterunners Game, the story of another "simulator" (that of goats), born as a joke and quickly became a phenomenon, comes to mind. Be careful, however, because the developers of Drug Dealer Simulator, despite having a great sense of humor, do not joke at all about the ambitious goals of their creation. Are you shocked and morally opposed to the existence of such a title? Well, the Byterunners get their hands on with a nice disclaimer at the beginning of the game: "Not suitable for whining"!

If you want peace …

Alarm clock set for eleven o'clock in the morning and neighbors who fight loudly, get up from the bed on which the writing stands "Si vis pacem para ganja", in a dirty tavern and begins a day full of headache after the hangover: the incipit of Drug Dealer Simulator immediately paints us as great losers.

To confirm, just turn on the computer and check the movements of our bank account: social security checks, a not so peaceful dismissal from a carpet store, unpaid subscriptions to "Pornmaster" and "Filmflix". The humor of the developers is immediately perceived, which is very similar, for the irreverence and the way of making fun of the crazy contemporary society, to that of GTA.

Let's go back to our day. The phone rings: it's our friend Eddy. He asks us to meet him and, between a chat and the other, introduces us to the fantastic world of the neighborhood drug dealer. Forget about Scarface, the elegant clothes and the old methods of the drug lords, today everything is done in jeans and thanks to technology: smartphones to control the reporting of new messages, laptops with a lot of dark web to interact with the junkies and even cryptocurrency. .. yes, the "Pitcoins"!

So it begins our pusher business, with small retail deliveries, trying to grab customers around with some "free samples". But it's certainly not all roses and flowers: there are cops to screw! In fact, the police are always around the city streets and will not hesitate to stop and search us if we show a suspicious attitude.

The artificial intelligence of the cops, although not complex, it is well done: we will attract their attention by running, climbing walls and sometimes even staring at them for too long. We will only go unnoticed by walking slowly and trying not to get too close. Law enforcement attitudes will change dramatically at night. From 21 to 7in fact, the "police hours" will start, a sort of curfew during which we will have to take advantage of the darkness and silence so as not to be noticed. In the case of a search, there are two options: you can rummage if you have nothing illegal on you (with consequent and exhilarating disappointment on the part of the policemen) or you can run away, looking for the closest refuge to us, perhaps weighed down by a few kilos of coca hidden in the backpack! "Working" overnight, however, ensures greater earnings of money and XP points, to be spent on various skills that include greater ability to sell and control the price of drugs, stamina and speed of the race.

Doctor White and Mister Heisenberg

In Drug Dealer Simulator, the world around us will evolve soon, even if it starts quite simply. Let's start with customers. The quantities they order will increase more and more, and the point will come where they will ask to pass for us, so that we can build our network of couriers. Some of them will become addicted to our stuff, accepting lower quality substances and at a lower cost.

Narcotics will be purchased by Eddy, and recovered through hidden drop points around. If, at the beginning, we only sell drugs and some MDMA tablets, the real turning point will be when cocaine and heroin can be unlocked, on which there are huge profit margins and which create much more dependence. The drug, of course, you can cut it at our work table, buying less and less amateur mixers and containers.

Add a 20% of Viagra to cocaine will make the mix particularly addictive for our customers, as well as guaranteeing better profits. Even if it may seem fun to play the little chemist, the packaging and cutting of the stuff will be fun only at the beginning: after a few hours of play the machininess of the whole could annoy even the most patient players, and the transport limits of the deliveries will become a real nightmare, since customers will not accept wrong quantities of drugs.

Drug Dealer Simulator also offers the possibility of renting houses and garages scattered around the city, to have the largest number of support points available. We will also be given the option to go to the furniture store to buy beds, armchairs and coffee tables, along with new laptops to read messages. Ornamental furniture will allow us to pass time faster.

Passing level 7 we will also unlock the ATMs: at any ATM in the city it will be possible to withdraw or deposit money into our current account, with which to make legal acquisitions. But be careful, too large a flow of money to the account of an unemployed person who should live on social security checks alone will be a wake-up call for the police. This is where it comes into play the money laundering system.

In fact, our "laundry" staff will be able to pay us regular sums to the account, with an interest of 40% … that they choke! The city around us will also evolve in its own way: the location is divided by a wall and police checkpoints and, to go from one side to the other, the search is mandatory. This means that we will have to look for alternative ways to move, such as passing through sewers or through ventilation ducts.

Crime doesn't pay

If all this seems so much to you, know that it is not, and we will explain why. Drug Dealer Simulator is a title with huge limits. What stands out most is a game world built with elementary assets and poor both graphically and in terms of animation.

Despite this, however, it must be said that the developers challenged the obvious economic limitations and had fun filling the neighborhoods with small funny goodies, such as the exuberant murals, ranging from that of Shia LaBeouf to references to Breaking Bad, inflatable dolls hanging from roofs and billboards that praise terrapiattisti. A praise deserves also the dubbing, really well done, and the possibility to choose the Italian subtitles, with a localization in Romanesque accent and youthful slang. The city is then immersed in an engaging hip hop music that comes from the houses, together with the noise of the nightlife. All this proves a fundamental attention to detail to develop a good video game, and it is probably mainly thanks to this prerogative that the Byterunners Game title is obtaining so much success: because it has its own personality.

So you are wondering what the problem is. Drug Dealer Simulator, while providing an excellent variety of details despite its super indie title status, it fails in what is the main mechanic: the sale of drugs. Everything is too repetitive and full of unnecessary complications. The routine is always the same, and very monotonous: in fact it will be necessary to buy drugs from Eddy, challenge the police, deliver to the drug dealers, return the money and then recover the money again, in a circle of activities that immediately becomes exhausting, and could ward off immediately less patient players.

There are, then, too many downtimes, and the inability to save in all shelters and not be able to read and reply to messages directly from smartphones further lengthens an expectation that is in itself too phlegmatic. It will happen that you have to go down and climb the stairs of the main refuge a million times, before you can get enough money to buy new operating bases throughout the city (which must be equipped with everything necessary to be functional). Dividing the narcotic substances into smaller packages in order to deliver the right quantities, finally, is quite tiring: the drug must first be put in a container, then weighed and divided … if this is the life of the drug dealer, well, it's really boring!