Updated:

Dropbox launches a function that you could well find in Google Photos

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Dropbox was one of the pioneers in offering free cloud storage more than 15 years ago. Anticipation that has earned him a privileged position in the market, although the competition of the great technologies is such that he has no choice but to reinvent himself every so often with different options than the others.

And one of them, for many, but many years, is that of managing our photo library that we have in the ordered, or on mobile phones, thanks to a viewer that allows us to easily find any memory, in a kind of timeline in the style of Google Photos. But now, what they have done from Dropbox is go a little further.

Search that you find it

The latest update that has come to Dropbox aims to make it easier for us to find those photos that we have stored in your cloud. And instead of allowing us to go to a specific date (which also), what they have decided is to develop a tool that uses artificial intelligence since it allows us to write a text that describes the image and, later, the app starts to look for it among all the ones we have.

Dropbox searches.

That is to say, something similar to what Google Photos has done recently with that platform update that allows us to search for castles, beaches, birthdays, etc., but on a much more discreet level. Now, writing in Dropbox, within the search for images, “cat”, the app will get down to work to return all the possible results that it has found in our memory history.

Yes, These improvements in image searches are limited exclusively to Dropbox Business and Professional plans., which are the paid ones that have a minimum of 2TB of storage and, as always, it will be implemented over the next few days. We have tried to do a photo search within the iOS app this morning but it has not been possible, so we understand that we will still have to wait a few days.

Be that as it may, Dropbox’s relationship with image storage has always been stormy, not surprisingly, got to have an exclusive app to manage our photo library but over the months they understood that it would not get anywhere and they decided to close it to, again, return the importance to that tab (it never left) in the main application.

