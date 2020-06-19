Tech NewsAppsCybersecurity
Dropbox arrives the safe, password manager and PC backup

By Brian Adam
Every day we use them more and, sometimes, without realizing it because right now the cloud is part of any service you can imagine. When you watch, series, when you listen to music, when you write texts … everything is housed in that digital limbo that guarantees us to have a safeguard against any unforeseen event. And Dropbox is surely one of the pioneers in this revolution we are in.

So it’s been updated, and it has done it with one of those updates that we can affirm without fear of being wrong that it is one of the most complete and important in recent years. Basically, because it incorporates many functions that some users have been missing for a long time. One of them is the presence of a safe (Vault), to store securely and encrypted (even more so) important documents. It is a folder protected with an additional PIN that prevents, even in the event that someone manages to access our cloud, they can gossip about what we have in there. It is a function very similar to the one that OneDrive released a few months ago and that we already explained here that serves to store the scan of our ID, receipts, bank details and the like.

Dropbox safe.

But the improvements do not end there. Dropbox finally comes alive and releases a password manager that we can keep synchronized with us, both through the computer application and those of our mobile phones. So we can enjoy an armored place to go to in case we do not remember how to enter Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple or wherever.

Control your computers remotely

Another of the improvements it receives is the synchronize our computers and backup some of their folders. In this way we can take some of the locations of our PC or Mac in the cloud to have the files at hand. Sometimes we download something, or leave it on the desktop, and when we go to work we realize that we do not upload it to the cloud. In this way, we will also have it there.

New Dropbox computer backup.

Another added option is the create what Dropbox calls as a family hub where we can share with our partners and children those contents that we all like, such as family photos or videos, or any other document. Finally, and to improve the coordination of work groups, they have added a signature tab, so that Those who need to sign documents have a place to go to see if they have something pending. In this way we save time in procedures that avoid us from wasting paper and ink when printing contracts and then signing and re-digitizing them for sharing.

