Drimnagh’s mother in mourning ‘disgusted’ by online trolls’ comments after teenage boy’s tragic court case

A grieving mother in Dublin was “disgusted” by comments made by online trolls after settling legal action over the tragic death of her teenage son.

Drimnagh’s mother, Caroline Sloan, took to Facebook to highlight “unpleasant and ignorant people who feel they have a right to judge me.”

His daughter, Emma, ​​14, died of anaphylactic shock after mistakenly eating a sauce containing nuts at a Chinese restaurant in Dublin city center on December 18, 2013.

She and her mother, Caroline, had gone to Hamilton Long Allcare Pharmacy on O’Connell Street in search of an EpiPen, but allegedly turned it down because she did not have a prescription.

Caroline sued pharmacist David Murphy and Ballychem Ltd, which was listed as Hamilton Long Allcare Pharmacy after her daughter’s death.

Emma’s family settled a € 50,000 legal action last week, but Caroline has been receiving comments online ever since.

One said, “Let’s blame everyone else, don’t blame the mother for not having a spare EpiPen … The mother got her money, so that’s all that matters.”

Caroline took to social media in a heartbreaking post to talk about the journey she's been on since Emma's life ended.









She said: “My son died because the Hospital of Our Lady did not inform us that Emma’s allergy was potentially fatal, why? Because, in his own words, “We don’t like people to panic.”

“Pharmacist David Murphy could have legally given him the EpiPen at his own discretion, but he decided not to save my son, who, by the way, had a 97.7% chance of surviving at this time.

“Why did you decide not to help a dying child that no one will ever really know.”

The grieving mother continued: “The reason we as a family fought so hard for seven years is that we wanted to be recognized that what happened to Emma was wrong, we wanted to educate people about the dangers of allergies.

“We wanted an allergy specialist in Dublin to educate parents about the dangers and we wanted to change the law so that no one else had to die.

“We did it all. Six people have already been saved in pharmacies alone since Emma’s death. “

Caroline concluded: “We will continue our journey through this life without Emma, ​​knowing that she has helped save so many is a great comfort to us.

“The fact that so much has been lost in life is heartbreaking for us, but I know that he is with us every step of the way.

"I will take you with me Emma until the end of my life and I pray that we meet again, I love you my beautiful and precious girl."









