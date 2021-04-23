Dramatic scenes on Debenhams Henry Street as Gardai Swarm makes protest arrests

Several people were arrested overnight as former Debenhams workers and their supporters protested in Dublin city center.

Former employees tried to prevent KPMG trucks from removing inventory from their Henry Street facility.

Dublin Live understands that several arrests have been made after protesters barricaded themselves at the loading dock last night.

Live video from the scene showed the doors thronged with former workers while the Gardai was outside and dozens of supporters lined the streets.

Everyone who attended the protest had their names taken from gardai who were outside the gate. Several supporters outside the barricaded loading dock were arrested live on camera shortly after 11:40 pm.

At around 11.30pm, the former staff asked a member of security to use a different exit from the building instead of the front door of the loading dock.

Protesters feared that opening the door would allow the Gardai to enter the loading dock and remove them from the premises.

Loud cheers were heard from the crowd of around 25 to 30 former staff members and supporters as the security guard went a different route.

Just before midnight, the number of gardai present increased.

The protest continued last night into the early hours of Friday and the workers said they expected to be “forcibly evicted” by Gardai.

The first anniversary of the Debenhams dispute took place on Friday, April 9.

Former workers have vowed to fight stock removal until they have obtained a redundancy agreement equivalent to the one they had negotiated and agreed to with their former employer.

Workers are also campaigning for legislation to improve the rights of workers in liquidation.

A Garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: “A Garda Síochána attended a venue in Dublin city center as required in the execution of a High Court order on the night of April 22.”

He added: “An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”