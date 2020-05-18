Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, review of the first DLC: the battle of the gods

The supreme Beerus, God of Destruction of Universe 7, slept a really deep sleep. For about 39 years, the powerful creature lay dormant in the maze of his home, on a distant planet guarded by his assistant Angel, the enigmatic whis. But, once awakened from his rest, Beerus has only one goal: to cross his fists with the only existing warrior who, according to a premonitory dream, will be able to rival with his power, the Super Saiyan God. Determined to track down this portentous individual, the lord of destruction and his trusted helper venture into the galaxy. Fate will bring them to Son Goku, and the story of Dragon Ball is thus preparing to give us new and exciting battles.

It is the story that Akira Toriyama, twenty years after the conclusion of his work, he told us in 2013 in the film The Battle of the Gods, and later in 2015 with the anime of DB Super. And it is the story that we would have liked to bring back in full after trying "The awakening of a new power, "the first Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC. Unfortunately, the first additional content present in the Season Pass has chosen to put aside the narrative of the reference work, packaging an add-on designed exclusively to raise the level of challenge of the Bandai Namco game. And that's exactly why we were partially disappointed.

It is not yet the time for Dragon Ball Super Kakarot

The story of this DLC is really simple: once activated the "additional content" item from the adventure pause menu, we will discover that the CyberConnect2 team did not give the meeting between the divinities and the Saiyans a noteworthy incipit. Goku and Vegetain fact, they wake up dazed in a place that does not resemble any of the scenarios explored so far. It is the planet of Lord Beerus, god of destruction, but this our heroes still don't know. Kakaroth and his eternal rival are greeted by a mysterious figure who says his name is Whis: the angel claims to have teleported the two warriors to his lord's mansion because attracted by their incredible level of power. He believes, in fact, that Goku and Vegeta have sufficient strength to entertain Beerus, but only after a hard training that will allow him to unlock a legendary transformation: the Super Saiyan God.

If Kakaroth willingly accepts the proposal of the two creatures, on the other hand the Prince of the Saiyans recognizes in Beerus the echoes of an ancient legend dating back to when his people were still alive, and is rather reluctant to embark on a mission so risky – well aware that their new opponent could easily wipe them out. In this superficial warp many fans will have only partially recognized the story that Akira Toriyama wrote in the original work: "The awakening of a new power" is, as already said, a content that focuses mainly on playful grafts, but sacrifice a narrative that should have been adapted with more conviction the events included in the first narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super.

Once the incipit that we have described has finished, however, the game catapults us in the role of Goku on the planet of Beerus and we will be forced to consult Whis to continue: only after the end of the tests to which he will subject us, will we have the opportunity to face the god of destruction and to unlock new talents for the two protagonists – specifically the transformation into Super Saiyan God and some unpublished techniques with which to enrich and enhance the wheel of skills.

Once completed the missions in the role of Kakarot (they are really a handful) we can also change the leader of the group from Goku to Vegeta: in this way you will be able to relive the same tasks faced previously, but with the prince as protagonist, so to get the SSJ God ability also for the arrogant father of Trunks. In short, this DLC therefore offers almost nothing from the narrative point of view and oversimplifies the plot that revolves around the advent of Beerus and his epic battle with Goku.

The battle of the gods

From the gameplay point of view, the first Kakarot DLC does not introduce real news, except for the new techniques, the transformation into SSJ God, and for a a series of new challenges which could engage the most tenacious players, if only for the great difficulty rate of some secret bosses.

On the other hand, we must admit that we expected a much greater variety from this content: Whis will allow us to access two different types of training, the one for leveling up and training "Break Limit"They both offer the same tests, which is a series of fights against the Angel. The problem is that these fights begin with a first level 5 boss fight, and they continue to increase in difficulty up to 75. Once all the challenges are over, the decisive combat will engage you right against Beerus, whose level cap is 100. Except for the final stages of training, in short, it will not be necessary to engage in grinding too much: it will also be enough to have finished the main campaign and to have conducted some secondary quests to reach a level around the 90, and as a consequence you will not encounter real difficulties against any of the bosses foreseen by the Basic Training.

Excluding a real difficulty that only emerges in the final stages of the DLC, the limited content of the product left us with a lot of bitterness in the mouth, especially considering the purchase price of the Season Pass (about 25 euros), necessary to access the first episode of the post-launch support of the Bandai title.

Exceptions, however, are some boss fights of an entirely optional nature, in which Beerus has a power level equal to 200 or even 250. These fights, however, do not preclude anything for the narrative purposes of the DLC and it will not be necessary to face them to get the SSJ God (which will be yours after defeating the divinity at level 100). In this "form", the powerful feline-looking god has proven himself relentless: his attack patterns are identical to his grade 100 version, but the amount of damage dealt to the player is really huge and, if the power gap between you and the enemy is too big, the seventh hakishin Universe will knock you down with a few strokes.